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‘The Rookie’ Season 9 gets major filming update as creator teases crossover with new spin-off

'The Rookie' Season 9 has already begun filming, and 'The Rookie: North' is preparing to start production in August
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Nathan Fillion and Lisseth Chavez in 'The Rookie' Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Disney)
A still of Nathan Fillion and Lisseth Chavez in 'The Rookie' Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Disney)

Fans of 'The Rookie' may not have to wait much longer for the crossover they have been hoping to see. Series creator Alexi Hawley has confirmed that a crossover between the long-running ABC police drama and its upcoming spin-off, 'The Rookie: North', is already being discussed as work begins on both shows. The update comes after the dramatic Season 8 finale and as production officially begins on Season 9. Speaking to Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, Hawley said the creative team has started planning how the two series could connect.

A still from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: X |@therookie )
A still from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: X | @therookie)

When speaking about the possibility of crossover episodes, Hawley said there "might be one in the works." He added that the writers are already mapping out stories for both shows because filming schedules overlap. "We started shooting Season 9 on Tuesday, this last week. We start shooting North in a few weeks, early August, so we're already into scripts on everything, obviously. There are some thoughts being put to who might go north or come south or both," he said.

The update marks the strongest indication yet that the two series could share storylines after 'The Rookie: North' premieres. Hawley also offered another major update for fans waiting for Season 9. He confirmed that the new season will kick off with a two-part premiere but avoided revealing specific plot details. However, Shawn Ashmore, who plays Wesley Evers, shared his reaction after reading the opening scripts. Speaking to the publication, Ashmore said he was "pleasantly surprised" by how the story begins. "It's emotional, it's poignant, it's sweet, and it's unexpected. I really love just that first opening sequence of how we come into the season. I was like, 'Wow, that's a really smart, funny, and touching way'," he said. Jenna Dewan agreed and said the cast believes viewers are going to "lose their minds" when they see how the new season opens.

A still from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: X |@therookie)
A still from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: X | @therookie)

The Season 8 finale took a shocking turn when an emotional engagement turned into an abduction in its closing moments. Fans are now eager to see how the next season begins and what is in store for the much-loved characters. While ABC has yet to announce when the crossover episodes will air, Hawley’s latest comments suggest that the possibility is gaining momentum. With 'The Rookie' Season 9 now filming and 'The Rookie: North' preparing to begin production, fans may soon get the chance to see the two series share the screen.

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