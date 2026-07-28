Taylor Sheridan announces two new movies after moving away from ‘Yellowstone’ franchise

Moving past TV and beloved ‘Yellowstone’, Taylor Sheridan is returning to movies by writing two upcoming feature films.

Taylor Sheridan is setting his sights on the big screen. The small-screen visionary has moved away from his beloved 'Yellowstone' franchise. He no longer writes for any of the shows in the franchise, like 'Marshals' and 'Dutton Ranch,' but remains on board as an executive producer. Though he still works as the mastermind behind Paramount hits like 'Landman,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'Tulsa King,' 'The Madison,' and 'Lioness'. However, recently, Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios announced that they have acquired the rights to 'Visalia' and 'Capture the Flag,' according to TV Insider.

Sheridan has been associated with both of these projects for a long time, even before his 'Yellowstone' success. Both of these movies are original concepts by Andrew Lauren, known as a producer on 'The Brutalist.' Sheridan penned the concepts into scripts. "These two projects have been years in the making — ideas I believed in deeply, never anticipating that advances in science and shifts in the political landscape would accelerate their path to realization," Lauren shared. "I worked on developing them with Taylor long before his emergence as one of the industry's most distinctive, visionary voices. It's incredibly rewarding to see his continued passion and commitment to bringing these stories to the screen," Lauren further added. The two movies will be produced jointly by Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, and Lauren.

Taylor Sheridan appears on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

'Visalia' is centered on a young Cuban woman who escapes from her native country after braving treacherous waters and relentless danger. Due to political shifts, she is forced to leave America for the very place she ran away from. Now the returnee is put into a situation where she must confront the uncertain promises of this transformed land and the price she had to pay to survive it all. Meanwhile, 'Capture the Flag' will follow a NASA scientist who finds himself in a race to build the first reusable spacecraft in history that can travel to the moon and back. The twist in the tale happens when a tech tycoon gives him a chance to make history, putting into question his limits, loyalties, and morals.

These will be some of Sheridan's first feature film projects in the last five years. The last films he penned were 2021's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' and 'Without Remorse.' For his work in 2016's 'Hell or High Water,' Sheridan received an Oscar nomination. The aforementioned projects mark the beginning of a new chapter in Sheridan's illustrious career. As per ScreenRant, it was announced last fall that the 'Yellowstone' creator was leaving Paramount to join NBCUniversal in an extremely lucrative deal. His television deal with Paramount lasts until 2028, but his movie deal expired in March of this year. These projects will be the first of his ventures outside of Paramount. Currently, he is working on Paramount Pictures' live-action 'Call of Duty' film, along with Peter Berg.