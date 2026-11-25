Who won 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35? Five remaining couples put their best foot forward

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 announces its winner after three intense rounds

The 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 finale is finally here. After weeks of breathtaking performances and heartbreaking eliminations, five stars remain in the running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball. Connor Wood, Amber Glenn, Tatyana Ali, Maura Higgins, and Ezra Frech performed one last time in the ballroom for the judges and viewers. They competed in three rounds: Instant Dance Challenge, Judges' Choice Round, and Freestyle Round. Their partners, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, Jan Ravnik, Mark Ballas, and Daniella Karagach, worked all week to put together memorable performances. All the eliminated couples and Season 34 champions Robert and Witney also appeared in the three-hour episode.

The finale kicked off with an emotional intro package. Each remaining contestant shared what dancing meant to them. Co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro then entered to explain the rules of the Judges' Choice Round. Alfonso stated that each judge had challenged a particular couple to perform a “fresh take” on a dance style they had already taken on in the ballroom. Tatyana and Jan performed first. In the intro package, Carrie Ann Inaba informed them that they would perform a Salsa. She reminded them that the last time the couple performed a salsa in the ballroom, Tatyana had “low energy.” This time around, she wanted “more execution.” The fan favorites performed to ‘Jamaican (Bam Bam)’ by HUGEL & SOLTO (FR), and this time around, they had more tricks and lifts. “You said hello finale, Tatyana is here,” Carrie Ann told her after the dance. All three judges scored the couple 9s, taking their total to 27.

A still of Jan and Tatyana from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Amber and Pasha were next, and performed a quickstep to ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ by Louis Prima. They scored a perfect 30 for their routine. Carrie Ann then assigned Connor and Rylee the Viennese waltz. She chose the dance form to give Connor the chance to master the art of leading and work on his frame. The duo performed to Noah Kahan’s ‘Willing and Able,’ which left Connor teary-eyed at the end. Carrie Ann was elated and said, “You expanded, you led, you supported and then you said ‘I love you’ to the world.” Derek appreciated the routine as well, saying, “I genuinely mean this, I’m proud of you man.” Carrie Ann gave them a 10, while the other two gave them a 9, bringing their total to 28. Maura and Mark were next. They performed a tango to ‘Gallo Ciego’ by Orquesta Color Tango, and got a perfect score. Ezra and Daniella performed last as they took on a salsa routine to ‘Danza Kuduro’ by Don Omar featuring Lucenzo. All the judges gave them 10s.

A still of Connor and Rylee from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Alfonso then spoke to the audience about the ‘Instant Dance’ round. A few weeks earlier, all the couples picked a dance style. They now found out what they had chosen and had five minutes to prepare. Tatyana and Jan kicked off the round with a brilliant jive and received 9s across the board. Amber and Pasha were next and performed a Cha-Cha. The couple danced to ‘Tears’ by Sabrina Carpenter. During rehearsals, Amber was nervous because the dance style meant she couldn’t just follow Pasha’s lead. All her nervousness seemed to disappear during the performance, and the duo earned a perfect score. Connor and Rylee were next, and they performed a Cha-Cha to ‘Buttons’ by The Pussycat Dolls. They briefly lost their footing midway through the routine but managed to recover. Carrie Ann gave them a 9, while the other two gave the duo 8s, bringing their total to 25. Maura had to perform the quickstep to ‘Tutti Frutti’ by Little Richard. The performance left everyone in awe, and the couple earned a perfect score. Ezra had to perform the tango to ‘Levels’ by Avicii. After a strong routine, he got a perfect score as well.

A still of Pasha and Amber from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

The freestyle round commenced with Tatyana and Jan. The rehearsal package began with Tatyana thanking the partner for pushing her to do amazing things. “You’re just such an amazing person,” she told him. The actress shared that she felt “transformed” and capable of doing anything. She encapsulated that feeling in her freestyle performance, telling the troupe members that their routine presents a sci-fi world where anything is possible. The routine to Cab Calloway’s ‘Minnie the Moocher’ started with Tatyana entering a new world on a spaceship. The duo earned 28 points for their dance. Connor paid tribute to Tom Holland’s Lip Sync Battle routine in his freestyle and scored a 29 with two 10s from Derek and Bruno.

A still of Ezra and Daniella from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Mark delivered another brilliant freestyle. He divided the routine into three phases. It began with Old Hollywood, then represented Maura’s Irish roots, and ended with a big party. The marvelous routine received a perfect score from the judges. Ezra and Daniella then delivered an emotional performance to ‘Numb’ by Linkin Park. Carrie Ann loved every bit of the performance, and Derek called Ezra an inspiration. “You are a hero. This performance will have ripple effects far beyond this show. Kids will look up to you and see what’s possible,” he said. The couple received a perfect score. The time for the results then finally arrived. After combining the judges’ scores and audience votes, Ezra and Daniella were declared the winners of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35. Maura and Mark came fifth, followed by Tatyana and Jan in fourth place, and Connor and Rylee in third place. Amber and Pasha were the runners-up of the season.