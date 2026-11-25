‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ renewed for Season 2 with major format change

Adele Zaikman emerged as the winner of Season 1 and went on to compete in ‘DWTS’ Season 35 with Conner Leavitt

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 just aired its finale, and fans of the dance reality series have received some exciting news. The ABC spin-off, ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,’ has been renewed for a second season. Host Robert Irwin announced the news and revealed that the upcoming season will introduce a major twist. In its debut season, Adele Zaikman emerged as the winner and went on to compete in ‘DWTS’ Season 35, where she partnered with Conner Leavitt. This time, the show is searching for a male professional dancer. To make that happen, female participants will be paired with the male contestants.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring the judges Mark Ballas, Shirley Ballas, and guest judge Derek Hough (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The first season saw 12 up-and-coming dancers put their best foot forward as they competed to be 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35's next pro dancer. For Season 2, the format will give a male dancer the same opportunity, with the winner set to join the professional lineup for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 36. Irwin also shared details on how interested candidates can apply for ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Season 2. Applications are open through ABC’s casting portal. The notice states, “The search is on for MALE PROS! Dynamic Male Ballroom, Latin & Commercial Dancers who are ready to compete to become the next pro on Dancing with the Stars! APPLY NOW!”

A still from 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro' Season 1 finale featuring Adele Zaikman (Image Source: ABC)

The announcement further reads, “The search is on for EVERYDAY WOMEN WHO LOVE TO DANCE! You don’t need to be a dancer, you just need to love dancing! We’re looking for charismatic women from all walks of life with an incredible story to share and a passion for dance. If you’ve always wanted to learn Ballroom and Latin, now’s your chance to be partnered with and taught by an aspiring Pro! APPLY NOW!” With Robert returning as the host, ABC is yet to confirm whether Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas will also return as judges for the spin-off.