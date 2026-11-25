What did Jan Ravnik say during the ‘DWTS’ finale? Here’s why Tatyana Ali’s pro partner got bleeped

The live 'DWTS' Season 35 finale featured an unexpected slip-up when Jan Ravnik let an expletive slip on air

The 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 finale aired live nationwide on Tuesday, November 24, for the first time in the show’s history. And, as is often the case with live television, a few hiccups and unexpected moments were bound to happen. That's exactly what occurred during ABC's dance competition show. After their freestyle performance, Jan Ravnik, Tatyana Ali’s pro partner, was bleeped after using an expletive while expressing his feelings. The moment came when co-host Julianne Hough observed that he was getting emotional and asked how he was feeling. During his speech on stage, Ravnik praised Ali, saying, “She f*cking killed it.” His choice of words prompted the network to censor the remark during the live broadcast.

Although everyone in the ballroom clearly heard what Ravnik said, viewers watching at home on ABC and Disney+ did not hear the full comment. This left many viewers curious about what he had said, but the reason is now clear. Meanwhile, Ravnik and Ali were among the five finalists of Season 35 and finished in fourth place. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas came in fifth, while Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold secured third place. The runners-up were Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov. And finally, after weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy went to none other than Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach.

A still of Ezra and Daniella from 'DWTS' (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

It's also worth noting that ABC has not officially renewed 'DWTS' for Season 36 yet. However, the series is widely expected to return in fall 2027, following the schedule of recent installments. So, fans will have to wait for ABC to make an official announcement in the coming weeks. If the show is renewed, the network is expected to announce the judges' lineup, along with the celebrity cast and their professional dance partners soon.