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‘Point Break’ starring Keanu Reeves receives a sequel series order at AMC

Released back in 1991, ‘Point Break’ starred Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in the lead
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Keanu Reeved from 'Point Break' — (Cover Image Source: Alcon)
A still of Keanu Reeved from 'Point Break' — (Cover Image Source: Alcon)

The iconic 1991 action film ‘Point Break’ starring Keanu Reeves is all set to receive a sequel. According to Variety, the follow-up series will air on AMC and AMC+. Production will kick off in 2027. It will consist of eight episodes. The upcoming series is a collaboration between Alcon Television Group, AMC Studios, and StudioCanal. StudioCanal, a Canal+ company, will handle the show's international sales and worldwide distribution outside of the US and Canada. Dave Kalstein and Christopher C. Rogers are on board as showrunners. Both have also been billed as executive producers (EP) of the series.

A still from 'Point Break'
A still from 'Point Break' — (Image Source: Everett Collection)

"More than three decades after the events of the original 'Point Break' film, a new heist crew inspired by the Ex-Presidents has emerged and the FBI must rely on a mysterious ex-pro surfer with a checkered past to infiltrate them," according to the series logline. The original movie followed rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah, played by Reeves, who investigates a group of bank robbers called 'Ex-Presidents'. In the process, the agent develops a complicated relationship with Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), the gang's leader. The movie has garnered a cult following over the years, leading to a remake of the same name in 2015. During a conversation at TIFF in 2017, he said about the movie, "You know, it really changed people's lives just like it did mine." 

A still from 'Point Break'
A still from 'Point Break' — (Image Source: Alcon)

Johnny survived the movie, so does that mean Reeves will appear in the sequel? Only time will tell. No casting announcements have been made. Kalstein and Rogers join Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson as EPs. Alcon Television Group head Ben Roberts and Julia Cohen are also involved in the same capacity. M-K Kennedy, Paul Gilbert, and Daniel Gratton are part of the project from StudioCanal. Steven Johnson, Diego Piasek, and Gene Hong are co-executive producers on the venture. Emily Yoshida and Ben Cook are working as supervising producers on the project. AMC is elated to bring the world of 'Point Break' to a new generation.

A still from 'Point Break'
A still from 'Point Break' — (Image Source: Alcon)

"Start with one of the most entertaining and unforgettable action films ever made, add a powerhouse creative team and producing partners, massive fan interest that has been clear from the moment we announced the series was in development, and you get a greenlight we could not be more excited about," Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios, said. "Dave Kalstein and Chris Rogers have created a story and characters that honor the legacy of the film and will bring a new generation of Ex-Presidents to the world." "'Point Break' was the movie that rocked our worlds forever," Kalstein and Rogers said in a joint statement.

A still from 'Point Break'
A still from 'Point Break' — (Image Source: Alcon)

"It was this wild cinematic sermon on friendship, outlaws, and spirituality that struck our souls. As we got older, we realized it hit millions of people the same way. 'Point Break' is more than just a movie—it's a way of looking at the world. We are so honored to be carrying this legacy forward with Alcon, AMC, and StudioCanal. We're putting together a series that will inspire audiences everywhere to seek The Ultimate." Alcon, which owns the rights to the 'Point Break' franchise, is confident about the project. "We're excited to see 'Point Break' move into production with AMC," said Johnson and Kosove.

"Dave and Chris have a strong vision for the series and a clear understanding of what makes this world so compelling. We're looking forward to working closely with AMC and the creative team to bring this series to audiences." StudioCanal is also honored to be a part of the project. "The opportunity to ride this legendary wave with AMC Studios and Alcon Television Group, bringing this globally beloved IP to Canal+ subscribers and audiences around the world was beyond compelling," said Kennedy, the managing director for StudioCanal Worldwide Television. "We can't wait to get started!"

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