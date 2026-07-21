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Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze's explosive action classic ‘Point Break’ returns to theatres after 35 years

The film follows FBI agent Johnny Utah, who investigates a group of bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break (Cover Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)
Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break (Cover Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)

Fans will soon get another chance to watch Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze share the big screen as 'Point Break' returns to theaters for its 35th anniversary. A newly restored 4K version of the action classic will play in select theaters on August 16 and 19. According to Variety, Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts, and Fathom Entertainment have partnered to bring the beloved film back to the audience. The re-release allows longtime fans to experience the cult favorite on the big screen once again, with a special surprise in store.

Legendary surfer Matt Archbold will introduce the movie with an exclusive pre-show presentation before each screening. Archbold also worked as Patrick Swayze's surfing double during production and helped teach both Swayze and Keanu Reeves how to surf. He will share behind-the-scenes stories and memories that audiences have never heard in theaters before.

Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break (1991)
Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in 'Point Break' (Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)

Director Kathryn Bigelow released 'Point Break' in 1991 and quickly turned it into one of the decade's most memorable action thrillers. The story follows FBI agent Johnny Utah, played by Reeves, as he investigates a group of bank robbers known as the Ex-Presidents. His undercover mission leads him into the world of charismatic surfer and thrill-seeker Bodhi, played by Swayze. As Utah grows closer to Bodhi and his crew, he faces increasingly difficult choices that blur the line between duty and friendship.

The film also features Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley, James LeGros, and Anthony Kiedis in supporting roles. Over the years, audiences have praised its mix of high-stakes action, memorable performances, and unforgettable surfing and skydiving sequences. Those elements helped 'Point Break' evolve from a box office success into a lasting cult classic.

Keanu Reeves in Point Break (1991)
Keanu Reeves in 'Point Break' (Image Source: Twentieth Century Fox)

Shannah Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Fathom Entertainment, said the anniversary release celebrates the movie's devoted fan base. She noted that audiences have long wanted to experience Bodhi, Johnny Utah, and the film's iconic action scenes in theaters again. As per Variety, Miller added, "Thirty-five years after it first hit theaters, this newly restored 4K version gives that devoted following exactly what they’ve been asking for: Bodhi, Johnny Utah and those legendary surfing and skydiving sequences, back where they belong on the big screen." Tickets for the 'Point Break' 35th anniversary screenings are available through Fathom Entertainment's website and participating theater box offices. Fans who have only watched the film at home now have a rare opportunity to enjoy it in theaters.

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