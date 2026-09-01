MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Coyote vs Acme’ gives hope to shelved projects after Disney cancels another major live-action reboot

The live-action ‘Gargoyles’ reboot, which was in early development at Disney+, is no longer moving forward
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Coyote vs. Acme)
A still from the ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Coyote vs. Acme)

Hollywood saw two very different endings for shelved projects this week. Just days after a canceled film found new life in theaters, another project’s fate was sealed behind the scenes by its studio. Disney laid to rest plans for the ‘Gargoyles’ reboot that had been in development for years. News about the cancellation came to light when series creator Greg Weisman spoke with ComicsOnline at Fan Expo Chicago this month. When asked about the series that Disney first announced in October 2023, Weisman said, “Atomic Monster had the license to develop a live-action Gargoyles for Disney+, and that's dead.” He added that he had no information on a possible animated revival.

The reboot had pedigree, with ‘Annabelle’ writer Gary Dauberman set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner under James Wan’s Atomic Monster banner. Dauberman had promised fans that the series would stay true to the darker and serialized original animated series. However, the project was canceled along with several other Disney+ shows, including ‘Wonder Man’ Season 2 and the ‘Power Rangers’ series.

‘Gargoyles’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
A glimpse of the ‘Gargoyles’ poster (Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Coyote vs. Acme,’ on the other hand, had a much happier ending, despite also being canceled for a brief time. The finished multi-million dollar film was shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery in late 2023, after a tax-deductible write-off. This left fans frustrated and even prompted a “funeral screening” by some of the cast and crew. However, the film’s independent distributor, Ketchup Entertainment, acquired the film’s domestic rights for a healthy $50 million last year, and the movie finally hit 3,575 theaters over the weekend. ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ pulled in $15.4 million, securing second place at the box office, just behind ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

A still from ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Coyote vs. Acme)
A still from the ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Coyote vs. Acme)

The financial calculations are still complex. Between the acquisition cost, initial production budget, and marketing campaign, ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ faces an uphill battle to turn a profit. However, for a movie that was written off entirely, being in theaters already counts as a win. Together, these two stories reflect the industry’s current state. Streaming services continue to scale back their productions, leaving completed or long-developed projects vulnerable to cancellation despite having significant goodwill from fans. Yet, ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ proves that sometimes, even projects that are shelved, canceled, or forgotten can find new life through a bidding war, a long development cycle, and an independent distributor.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Gal Gadot reveals why she left ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I saw the way...’
MOVIES

Gal Gadot reveals why she left ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘I saw the way...’

Gal Gadot claims that James Gunn and the team wanted her back as ‘Wonder Woman’ in the DCU
6 hours ago
Stephen King’s chilling horror story is finally getting a Prime Video series
MOVIES

Stephen King’s chilling horror story is finally getting a Prime Video series

The 1980 horror story ‘Crouch End’ is getting a six-part limited series with casting underway
7 hours ago
Zack Snyder’s long-awaited film finally gets trailer and premiere date after 20 years
REBEL MOON (2023)

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited film finally gets trailer and premiere date after 20 years

Two of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' stars reunite for the upcoming thriller titled 'The Last Photograph'
8 hours ago
‘Off Campus’ breakout star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’
MOVIES

‘Off Campus’ breakout star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

A breakout star from 'Off Campus' has landed a role alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid’s Secret', with Paul Feig directing the Lionsgate thriller.
10 hours ago
What is Chris Hansen’s ‘Primetime’ dispute? Controversy surrounding Robert Pattinson's film explained
MOVIES

What is Chris Hansen’s ‘Primetime’ dispute? Controversy surrounding Robert Pattinson's film explained

Chris Hansen’s concerns over 'Primetime' have sparked questions about his portrayal, A24’s approach, and whether former host may pursue legal action.
16 hours ago
‘Pokémon’ returns to theaters with new movie ‘Wild Card’ after seven-year wait
MOVIES

‘Pokémon’ returns to theaters with new movie ‘Wild Card’ after seven-year wait

A new protagonist and a familiar disguised Pokémon are teaming up in ‘Pokémon’s’ surprise 2027 movie announcement
1 day ago
Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel with Anne Hathaway sets release date
MOVIES

Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel with Anne Hathaway sets release date

Tom Cruise starred as Cole Trickle in ‘Days of Thunder’ alongside Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, and Randy Quaid
1 day ago
‘Hooters: The Movie’ is coming to the big screen in an unexpected new project
MOVIES

‘Hooters: The Movie’ is coming to the big screen in an unexpected new project

A road trip for a girl from a commercial turned into a national restaurant chain, and now it’s becoming a movie
3 days ago
Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
MOVIES

Shailene Woodley was devastated when her ‘dream’ role was cut from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Shailene Woodley describes what it was like to be selected and then cut out from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’
3 days ago
‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state
MOVIES

‘The Whisper Man’ filming locations: Robert DeNiro’s Netflix thriller was shot exclusively in one state

‘The Whisper Man’ was shot in twenty-two cities and towns across seven counties
3 days ago