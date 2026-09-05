Twisty the Clown is back in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 with fan-favorite characters

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 brings back Twisty the Clown and other fan-favorite characters for its 13-episode return.

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is bringing back some of the anthology’s most memorable characters, and Twisty the Clown is among the biggest surprises. FX has revealed that the upcoming season will reunite several fan-favorite figures from past installments. The new season premieres September 24 on FX and Hulu. It will begin with three episodes on the same day, giving fans an unusual three-episode launch. The season will contain 13 half-hour episodes, matching the episode count of ‘Coven,’ ‘Asylum’ and ‘Freak Show.’

The official teaser confirms the return of characters from across the anthology. John Carroll Lynch is back as Twisty the Clown from Season 4. Evan Peters also returns as Rubber Man from ‘Murder House’ and Kai Anderson from ‘Cult.’ The lineup also includes Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon, Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery. Jamie Brewer will reprise Nan from ‘Coven,’ and Gabourey Sidibe returns as Queenie from the same season. Mena Suvari also comes back as Elizabeth Short, the character she played in the first installment.

John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The character reunions make Season 13 different from a normal ‘American Horror Story’ installment. The show remains an anthology, but the new season brings several established characters together. FX describes it as an all-star installment built around familiar roles and new horrors. The return of Twisty is one of the biggest talking points. The character first appeared in ‘Freak Show’ and quickly became one of the franchise’s most recognizable villains. Lynch’s return also adds another connection to the fourth season, which remains one of the show’s most popular cycles.

Season 13 also marks the return of Frances Conroy after a three-year break from the series. She joins a cast that includes Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer and Zach Villa. The cast also includes several other returning performers. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Jessica Lange have especially large roles in the new installment. Ryan Murphy previously revealed that Paulson plays six characters, Peters plays five and Lange reprises all four of her previous characters.

Evan Peters as Kit Walker in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The new season does not serve as a direct sequel to ‘Coven.’ The witches will return in some form, but Murphy has described the project as a tribute to the fans and the series’ history. The number 13 also plays a central role in the concept, with the creative team using its cultural and superstitious associations as part of the season’s identity. The season’s scale is clear from the cast alone. ‘American Horror Story’ has completed 12 installments and 132 episodes since its 2011 debut. The franchise has also earned more than 100 Emmy nominations, according to Disney.

Production for Season 13 began on April 6 and wrapped on July 27. Ned Martel and Charlie Carver serve as the new showrunners for the installment. Ariana Grande was initially attached to the season but later left the project. Her departure came as she prepared for her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ concert tour and stepped back from s