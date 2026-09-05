MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Twisty the Clown is back in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 with fan-favorite characters

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 brings back Twisty the Clown and other fan-favorite characters for its 13-episode return.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)
Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 is bringing back some of the anthology’s most memorable characters, and Twisty the Clown is among the biggest surprises. FX has revealed that the upcoming season will reunite several fan-favorite figures from past installments. The new season premieres September 24 on FX and Hulu. It will begin with three episodes on the same day, giving fans an unusual three-episode launch. The season will contain 13 half-hour episodes, matching the episode count of ‘Coven,’ ‘Asylum’ and ‘Freak Show.’

The official teaser confirms the return of characters from across the anthology. John Carroll Lynch is back as Twisty the Clown from Season 4. Evan Peters also returns as Rubber Man from ‘Murder House’ and Kai Anderson from ‘Cult.’ The lineup also includes Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon, Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Angela Bassett as Marie Laveau and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery. Jamie Brewer will reprise Nan from ‘Coven,’ and Gabourey Sidibe returns as Queenie from the same season. Mena Suvari also comes back as Elizabeth Short, the character she played in the first installment.

John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer
John Carroll Lynch as Twisty the Clown in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The character reunions make Season 13 different from a normal ‘American Horror Story’ installment. The show remains an anthology, but the new season brings several established characters together. FX describes it as an all-star installment built around familiar roles and new horrors. The return of Twisty is one of the biggest talking points. The character first appeared in ‘Freak Show’ and quickly became one of the franchise’s most recognizable villains. Lynch’s return also adds another connection to the fourth season, which remains one of the show’s most popular cycles.

Season 13 also marks the return of Frances Conroy after a three-year break from the series. She joins a cast that includes Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Joey Pollari, Avantika, Elle Chapman, Berto Colon, Alex Consani, Mat Fraser, Seth Gabel, Orlando Jones, Paul Anthony Kelly, Tig Notaro, Madelaine Petsch, Fedor Steer and Zach Villa. The cast also includes several other returning performers. Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Jessica Lange have especially large roles in the new installment. Ryan Murphy previously revealed that Paulson plays six characters, Peters plays five and Lange reprises all four of her previous characters.

Evan Peters as Kit Walker in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer
Evan Peters as Kit Walker in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

The new season does not serve as a direct sequel to ‘Coven.’ The witches will return in some form, but Murphy has described the project as a tribute to the fans and the series’ history. The number 13 also plays a central role in the concept, with the creative team using its cultural and superstitious associations as part of the season’s identity. The season’s scale is clear from the cast alone. ‘American Horror Story’ has completed 12 installments and 132 episodes since its 2011 debut. The franchise has also earned more than 100 Emmy nominations, according to Disney.

Production for Season 13 began on April 6 and wrapped on July 27. Ned Martel and Charlie Carver serve as the new showrunners for the installment. Ariana Grande was initially attached to the season but later left the project. Her departure came as she prepared for her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ concert tour and stepped back from s

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Silo’ star teases Daniel's Season 4 arc after Season 3 finale cliffhanger: 'It’s so much more complicated…'
TV

‘Silo’ star teases Daniel's Season 4 arc after Season 3 finale cliffhanger: 'It’s so much more complicated…'

By the end of ‘Silo’ Season 3, Daniel had been cryogenically frozen and awakened multiple times
3 hours ago
‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ set for another crossover event
TV

‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ set for another crossover event

‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ will both debut on October 9 on CBS
10 hours ago
Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future
TV

Will there be a ‘Chad Powers’ Season 3? Here’s all we know about the Hulu hit’s future

Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ dropped all episodes of its Season 2 on September 3
13 hours ago
Oscar winners Halle Berry and Colin Firth set to collaborate on rom-com
TV

Oscar winners Halle Berry and Colin Firth set to collaborate on rom-com

Nancy Meyers’ long-time collaborator Suzanne Farwell is set to take the director’s chair for ‘Otherwise Engaged’
14 hours ago
‘General Hospital’ alum confirmed as recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys
TV

‘General Hospital’ alum confirmed as recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award at Daytime Emmys

2026 Daytime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on October 30, only on the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and The Emmys app
16 hours ago
Prime Video makes major decision on Nicolas Cage’s ‘Spider-Noir’ after hit first season
TV

Prime Video makes major decision on Nicolas Cage’s ‘Spider-Noir’ after hit first season

Nicolas Cage’s noir detective era hits a crossroads as Prime Video weighs in on what is next
17 hours ago
‘Silo’ Season 4 sets release date as ominous sneak peek teases an all-out ‘war’
TV

‘Silo’ Season 4 sets release date as ominous sneak peek teases an all-out ‘war’

Juliette and the people of Silo 18 prepare to challenge the powerful force controlling their underground world.
1 day ago
HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2
TV

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ confirms major recast as Dobby and Tom Riddle join Season 2

The HBO series is preparing its ‘Chamber of Secrets’ adaptation months before its Christmas Day debut.
1 day ago
‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?
TV

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 7 ending explained: Why can’t Stuart get home?

The group finds a possible way to steer through the multiverse, but three competing teams send its journey off course.
1 day ago
Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Jenna Dewan sets record straight on 'The Rookie' exit rumors amid ‘DWTS’ Season 35 casting

Jenna Dewan is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy for the highly anticipated ‘DWTS’ Season 35
1 day ago