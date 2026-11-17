Robert Pattinson’s net worth gets a major boost after landing James Bond deal that beats rival contenders

The actor was last seen in ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Primetime’, where his work received high praise.

​After multiple stars’ names were discussed as the next James Bond, ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson has landed the role. With that, Pattinson has emerged as one of the most discussed stars, having been part of many iconic, fan-favorite franchises. This includes ‘Twilight’, ‘Batman’, ‘Harry Potter’, and now James Bond. Fans who have been wondering about ‘The Odyssey’ star's net worth: Celebrity Net Worth lists it at $80 million, with his salary around $25 million. This comes from his five-film franchise, ‘The Twilight Saga’, earning over $3.3 billion worldwide.

Robert Pattinson attends the premiere of A24's "The Drama" at Regal Union Square on April 02, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Photos | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

After emerging as a fan-favorite star in the teen film, he landed roles with acclaimed directors including Claire Denis, David Cronenberg, the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers, and most recently, Christopher Nolan. His work on ‘Tenet’ and ‘The Odyssey’ has also been praised. Now, with Pattinson chosen as the next James Bond and Amazon MGM Studios announcing it, he has achieved yet another milestone.

‘Midnight Sun’ was first reported to be in early development back in April 2023 at studio Lionsgate Television

The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Pattinson in the lead. The script is by Steven Knight, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman serving as producers. Sharing his excitement over the James Bond role, Pattinson stated, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me.” The actor added, “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Robert Pattinson as Batman (Image Source: Instagram| @thebatman)

The head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Hopkins, said the iconic character has captivated audiences worldwide for more than six decades. “And there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward,” he added.