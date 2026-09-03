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HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ trailer introduces Quirrell, Sorting Hat and a troll-sized problem

Harry’s first year at Hogwarts takes shape through new friendships, magical lessons and dangers hiding behind its doors.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 40 MINUTES AGO
A still of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter practicing magic in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Cover Image Source: HBO)
A still of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter practicing magic in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Cover Image Source: HBO)

There really is a troll in the dungeon, and HBO thought fans would like to know. The second teaser for ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ takes Harry deeper into his first year at Hogwarts, packing in the Sorting Hat, Quidditch, wizard’s chess, and several dangers waiting beyond the classroom. It also offers the first look at Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell, whose role centers the season’s mystery.

Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall leads the students through Hogwarts’ Great Hall in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)
Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall leads the students through Hogwarts’ Great Hall in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)

The teaser begins with Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin), Ron Weasley (Alastair Stout) and Hermione Granger (Arabella Stanton) arriving for the Sorting Ceremony. Albus Dumbledore (John Lithgow) welcomes the students to a new year at Hogwarts before Professor Minerva McGonagall (Janet McTeer) explains, “Before the start-of-term banquet, first years will partake in the sorting ceremony.” Harry is then shown beneath the Sorting Hat repeating “not Slytherin” as it sends him to Gryffindor. The teaser also spends time on Harry’s new friendships. He shares meals with Ron and Hermione and joins a pillow fight in the Gryffindor dormitory, but learning magic does not come as easily. 

Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall stands beside the Sorting Hat during the Sorting Ceremony in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)
Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall stands beside the Sorting Hat during the Sorting Ceremony in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)

“Everyone thinks I’m this great wizard,” Harry says, “but I don’t really know anything.” McGonagall tells him, “Mr. Potter, I expect you to work hard. Find what sparks your interest and make solid friendships.” The focus then shifts to the challenges around Hogwarts. Severus Snape (Paapa Essiedu) tells Harry, “Let’s hope you show some talent on the Quidditch pitch, Potter,” while the footage moves through flying lessons, Harry chasing the Golden Snitch, trying on the Invisibility Cloak, and Ron facing the life-sized wizard’s chess game. Another shot brings Harry before the Mirror of Erised. 

Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)
Luke Thallon as Professor Quirinus Quirrell in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (Image Source: HBO)

The teaser also reveals Thallon’s Quirrell during the Sorting Ceremony, wearing the head covering associated with the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor. Other faculty members include Rubeus Hagrid (Nick Frost) and Pomona Sprout (Sirine Saba). A figure in black robes is later seen moving toward Hagrid’s cabin. “We can’t protect them. We can only prepare them,” Dumbledore warns McGonagall. When she asks, “For what?” the teaser cuts toward the threat taking shape around the students. Hermione adds, “Anything can be lurking behind any door in this place,” before a troll appears in the dungeon. 

The eight-episode season is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes and serving as an executive producer. Based on J.K. Rowling’s first ‘Harry Potter’ book, the series will premiere at Christmas 2026 on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

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