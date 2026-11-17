‘CIA’ brings back ‘FBI’ fan favorite Jeremy Sisto for another crossover

Jubal helps Nikki hunt for a former asset who vanished with his family from a quiet suburban street

Jeremy Sisto will return as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in the December 7 installment of ‘CIA,’ Season 2, titled ‘Past Lives,’ per TVLine. Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard (Necar Zadegan) will turn to Jubal for assistance when his past contact and his family go missing in a quiet neighborhood. They must determine if their contact has switched sides or is under threat. Joining Sisto are fellow mainstays of the series Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, playing Colin Glass and Bill Goodman, respectively. An episode titled ‘Burned Rubber’ will air on November 30 ahead of the December 7 one.

A still from ‘FBI’ (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

Notably, Sisto continues to feature in ‘FBI’ as a series regular and has not joined ‘CIA’ full-time. His run began in 2018 and spans over 150 appearances. The ninth season commenced on October 5. For his work in the ‘CIA,’ the show lists him as a Special Guest Star. This applied to the first 6 of the 12 episodes of Season 1, beginning with the February 23 series premiere. Jubal’s link to the spinoff was established in the opening episode of ‘CIA,’ where Jubal informs Bill that a suspected spy is operating within the CIA’s NYC station. That plotline has now ended, but in Season 2, Bill faces a new mystery, having discovered in the premiere that his father might have entered the CIA once he got out of the army.

Mike Weiss (showrunner of both shows) explained to TV Insider that he would like the 2 series to cross over “wherever it makes sense.” Weiss added, “So Nikki is going to come in and consult on some other cases that make sense where it’s an international threat. She’s going to find herself showing up at 26 Fed occasionally or just helping Jubal [Jeremy Sisto] out with intelligence. Jubal and Ian Lim [James Chen] are going to find themselves working a little bit here and there, helping Bill out on CIA ops. We have a really big Jubal and Nikki episode that I can’t quite talk about yet, but where he’s going to be more involved in a CIA operation than any of these other smaller little crossover moments.”

A still from ‘FBI’ (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

Having featured alongside Zadegan in the November 9 ‘CIA’ episode, Sisto spoke to Give Me My Remote about how the 2 series fit together, noting that while they are set in the same world, the dialogue in ‘CIA’ is considerably snappier. He was unable to confirm any large-scale crossovers, but assumed it would happen eventually. In the meantime, Nikki has made 2 visits to the ‘FBI,’ and Jubal’s wife, Sam, features in some ‘CIA’ installments. CBS will broadcast the new series of ‘CIA’ at 9 pm ET (8 pm CT) each Monday, directly after ‘FBI.’