Is Tracey impersonating Ellen? 'Phony' Episode 6 ending explained as Sonny’s search takes a turn

Sonny has a breakthrough in the latest episode when he discovers Tracey, Ellen's long-lost sister

'Phony' is back with another episode, and the mystery remains unsolved. In the last episode, Sonny (Sam Nivola) had a breakthrough when he discovered Tracey, Ellen's sister. He believed this long-lost sister could be the person impersonating his mother. In 'I'm Right Here,' Sonny investigates the theory, which puts him face-to-face with Tracey. The episode starts with Sonny meeting Vogel (Maliq Johnson), Mallory (Grace Brennan), and Weldon (Colter Lee) in Sharla’s cabin. He shares his theory and tells the group he believes Ellen (Connie Britton) is trapped in Tracey's home. Mallory and Vogel are hesitant to believe Sonny's claims. Sharla (Meera Syal) is the only one on his side, but she also believes that they need more proof to substantiate their claims. Their only lead is a blurry photograph of Ellen or Tracey handing cash to a man.

A still of Sonny, Mallory, and Weldon from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu)

Sonny wants to go to Tracey's house. Despite their reservations, the group agrees at Vogel's insistence. Vogel has personal experience with someone who had mental health issues. His uncle responded better when people approached him with an appeasing attitude. The group sets out on their adventure with nothing but a pine cone ornament. They manage to enter the house and find the man in the blurry photo. Contrary to their expectations, the man, Eric, is harmless. He is confused by a bunch of kids arriving at his home, but still lets them stay. He offers to make them sandwiches while they wait for Tracey, who is at work.

A still of Sonny and Mallory from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu)

Sonny takes the opportunity to sneak upstairs, where he comes across several unsettling details. There were bloodstains on the carpet, a room full of suitcases, and a hospital-like bed. However, he finds nothing that proves anything sinister is happening. Meanwhile, Mallory finds a photo of Ellen with a two-year-old Sonny and shoves it in her pocket. Sonny's hopes are dashed when Ellen and Tracey stand in front of him. The sisters look different enough that they could not have been impersonating each other. When presented with the photo, Ellen explains that she was giving Tracey's inheritance to Eric. Both sisters became estranged years ago, when Tracey got them into an accident. Beyond that, there appears to be no larger conspiracy.

A still from 'Phony' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Astorga)

Shaken by the discovery that his suspicions may have been unfounded, Sonny decides to seek help and returns home. However, something more could be brewing under the surface. Ellen was tipped off by the police earlier about Sonny's suspicions and had plenty of time to craft an explanation. The unexplained objects in Tracey’s home also leave room for questions. To find out what happens next, tune in to new episodes of ‘Phony’ every Tuesday on Hulu.