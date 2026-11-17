‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 trailer introduces Charles’ British rival

Charles’ British rival makes a poor first impression as the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 trailer previews the trio’s London case.

London has a royal murder, a long suspect list and three visiting podcasters who could use a phrase book. Hulu released the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 trailer on November 17, sending Charles, Oliver and Mabel across the Atlantic to London. Charles is already struggling with British slang. Asked whether he is “taking the piss,” he responds with his bathroom history.

The trip also puts Steve Martin’s Charles face to face with someone who has taken over his signature role. ‘Sherlock’ star Martin Freeman plays the lead in a British remake of ‘Brazzos,’ Charles’ detective series. “You are a talentless hack,” Freeman’s character tells him. Selena Gomez’s Mabel promptly takes Charles’ side. “I hate this guy; no one makes fun of our Charles except us,” she says.

Charles meets his British ‘Brazzos’ counterpart Martin Freeman in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Freeman is part of a guest cast that also brings Olivia Colman, ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan and three former ‘Doctor Who’ leads into the same season. David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Peter Capaldi all appear in the footage. Those actors had already been announced. Richard E. Grant’s appearance, however, confirms a guest role that had not previously been revealed.

Coughlan also gets a character introduction as Gemma Joyce, whom the trio meets behind bars over a royal murder. Their London investigation follows the death of Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning outside the Arconia in the Season 5 finale. Before she died, Cinda had been investigating a case in Britain for her podcast, ‘The Girl With the Curls.’ The trailer also raises the possibility that she was poisoned.

Jim Broadbent (L), Peter Capaldi (C) and Olivia Colman (R) in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

The move overseas does not mean everyone from New York has disappeared. Michael Cyril Creighton returns as Howard Morris, and the trailer suggests Howard has an English counterpart, too. Da’Vine Joy Randolph is back as Detective Donna Williams, while Meryl Streep appears as Loretta Durkin, the wife of Martin Short’s Oliver. Fey also features in the footage despite Cinda being this season’s murder victim.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Season 6 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, December 8. The first two episodes arrive together. New episodes then release on Tuesdays through January 26.