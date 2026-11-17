Netflix sets release date for ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 nearly three years after its debut

Several actors, including Benedict Wong, will reprise their roles in ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2

'3 Body Problem' is all set to return for its second season on Thursday, January 14, 2027. The announcement comes almost three years after the first season arrived on the streaming platform. The first season premiered on March 21, 2024, with eight episodes, but the second will have only six, as per THR. According to a post uploaded by cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt, filming finished sometime in February 2026. Season 2 will feature Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Zine Tseng as Young Ye Wenjie, Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade, John Bradley as Jack Rooney, and Alex Sharp as Will Downing. All these actors will reprise their roles from the first season.

A still of Thomas Wade and Da Shi from '3 Body Problem' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ed Miller)

Netflix's Tudum sheds light on the plot of Season 2, as it states, “3 Body Problem explores how humanity chooses to respond to its gravest threat — the San-Ti, an alien civilization planning to invade Earth in 400 years.” THR reports that a trailer is expected to drop on Tuesday, November 17, on Tudum.

A still of Jack Rooney from '3 Body Problem' (Image Source: Netflix)

Claudia Doumit and Ellie de Lange have joined the cast as series regulars. They will play Captain Van Rijn and Ayla, respectively. Some 'Game of Thrones' alumni will also feature in the upcoming season. Alfie Allen, known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the HBO drama, will play an undisclosed character. The actor will also work with two 'GOT' directors, Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik. Although Allen and John Bradley never shared scenes in the HBO series, they will reunite in the Netflix show, where Bradley plays Jack Rooney. Jordan Sunshine and David Yip join Allen as recurring actors.

The 'GOT' connection is not surprising, as David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo created '3 Body Problem.' Benioff and Weiss served as showrunners for the blockbuster HBO series. All the creators are excited about the upcoming season. “The tone really changes once you get to the second season,” the co-creators said in a statement, as per Tudum. “It’s much bigger. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic. Once people see it on the screen, they’re going to understand why we’ve been so excited for this season, in particular.”

A still from '3 Body Problem' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Ed Miller)

The series is based on Liu Cixin's 'Remembrance of Earth's Past.' Weiss shared that the elements featured in the second season were among the main reasons the creators wanted to adapt the books. “We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that,” Weiss said at a Television Academy panel, according to TV Insider. Jeremy Podeswa and Miguel Sapochnik will both direct and serve as EPs. All episodes of '3 Body Problem' Season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix.