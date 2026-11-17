NBC’s 100th anniversary special reunites stars from ‘The Office’, ‘30 Rock’ and more: How and when to watch

Steve Carell, John Krasinski and 14 other ‘The Office’ stars will reunite for NBC’s three-hour anniversary broadcast, alongside Tina Fey and other familiar faces.

NBC has revealed some of the first set of talent to appear on ‘NBC100: The Live Celebration.’ For the 3-hour broadcast, the studio will welcome 16 members from ‘The Office’ and bring back ‘30 Rock’s’ Tina Fey. It will take place live on Thursday, December 10, 8/7c at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, across NBC and Peacock, per an NBCU press statement. Steve Carell as Michael Scott; John Krasinski as Jim; Jenna Fischer as Pam; Rainn Wilson as Dwight; B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nuñez, Phyllis Smith, Andy Buckley and Melora Hardin round out ‘The Office’ reunion. The series ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013. No details have yet been shared about the actors’ performances during the show.

A still from ‘The Office’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Fey is one of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL) alumni to make the list, together with Amy Poehler, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon. NBC says more ‘30 Rock’ cast members will be revealed in the coming weeks. The series aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013, with its cast gathering again on NBC in July 2020 when a one-hour special was broadcast on July 16 in a remotely produced production, with Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer.

A host of further Must-See TV luminaries will feature ‘Frasier’ stars Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin. ‘Seinfeld’s’ Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David; Debra Messing and Eric McCormack from ‘Will & Grace’; and Ted Danson from ‘Cheers’ are also included. Grammer is linked to two of those shows, having originated the role of Frasier Crane on ‘Cheers’ before playing that same character in ‘Frasier,’ which debuted in 1993. Drama series are also on the list. ‘This Is Us’ features Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown, and Taylor Goldsmith, while the ‘Law & Order’ franchise includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and S. Epatha Merkerson.

A still from ‘30 Rock’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The late-night panel will comprise David Letterman and Conan O’Brien. Musical acts include The Roots and The Voice’s Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Queen Latifah. Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps (eight in Beijing 2008) and Simone Biles will also be in attendance, alongside NBC commentators Bob Costas and Mike Tirico. Two names go back further in NBC history as Mel Brooks penned material for ‘Your Show of Shows’ in the 1950s, and Goldie Hawn got her start on ‘Laugh-In’ towards the end of the 1960s. Interestingly, NBC traces its origins to November 15, 1926, with David Sarnoff creating the country’s first permanent radio network. Reunited pairings, comic homages, and archival clips are all expected, with additional names from ‘ER,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ and more ‘SNL’ due to be confirmed.