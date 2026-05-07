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Is 'Harry Potter' series renewed for Season 2? Dominic McLaughlin show gets huge update ahead of debut

The ‘Harry Potter’ series will star Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, and more in lead roles
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series (Cover Image Source: X | @HarryPotterUniverse)
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series (Cover Image Source: X | @HarryPotterUniverse)

HBO’s highly anticipated ‘Harry Potter’ Season 1, titled ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ is scheduled to premiere in December 2026. In what comes as an exciting update, the show has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the debut season’s premiere, as per Deadline. Based on 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,' it is scheduled to start filming by fall, before the Christmas premiere of Season 1. ‘Harry Potter’ Season 1 writer Jon Brown has been promoted to co-showrunner for the second installment alongside the debut season’s showrunner, Francesca Gardiner. Currently, filming for Season 1 is underway, and it is expected to wrap up in a couple of weeks. 

In November 2025, Chairman and CEO for HBO and HBO Max Content, Casey Bloys, revealed that the writing process for ‘Harry Potter’ Season 2 was in progress, as per Deadline. He added, “The plan is to still try and get it. I don’t know if it’s going to be like stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday.” While sharing more about the projected timeline for the next season, he said, “There will be a break in there, but we’re going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap.” Speaking about the reason behind this, he shed light on the fact that the storyline begins with young actors playing the lead characters, who later grow into adult versions of themselves. “For the kids, obviously, but also for viewers, trying to not have massive gaps between seasons.” 

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Harry Potter)
A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Harry Potter)

As per Deadline, ‘Harry Potter’ Season 1 showrunner Gardiner revealed that Brown was promoted because of the accelerated production of Season 2. “As we have laid out our plans for the overlapping production schedules to finish Season 1 by Christmas and to return to production for Season 2 this autumn, it has become clear that bringing on a co-showrunner is the key to maintaining our momentum,” she said. Notably, Gardiner and Brown worked together on HBO’s hit series, 'Succession.' “Not only do I have huge admiration for his writing, but he’s also a brilliant collaborator and a lovely person. We are lucky to have him,” she added. 

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Harry Potter)
A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Harry Potter)

The much-awaited show will feature Dominic McLaughlin playing the titular role along with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend. The duo will be accompanied by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Additional cast members include Nick Frost (playing Rubeus Hagrid), John Lithgow (playing Albus Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (playing Severus Snape), and Janet McTeer (playing Professor McGonagall), among others. The first installment will begin with Harry receiving a letter from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, kickstarting his adventures.

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