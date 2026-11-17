Is John Boyd leaving ‘FBI’? Scola’s major decision in Season 9 Episode 7 raises questions

Scola and Nina face a major relationship crossroads on 'FBI' as John Boyd addresses his future on the show

'FBI' returned with 'Posterity' and everyone's favorite duo, 'Scolina.' The episode marked Shantel VanSanten's Nina's first appearance since Season 8's 'Confetti,' where she tied the knot with Scola. While her last appearance ended on a celebratory note, this episode began on a more somber one, with Nina preparing for a major move across the country. In the November 2 episode, Scola (John Boyd) revealed to his team that Nina had been offered her own task force in San Diego. Initially, Scola didn't support the move, but later came around and gave Nina his blessing to follow her heart. At the end of 'Posterity,' he also made a major decision of his own.

A still of Scola and Eva from ‘FBI’ (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

The episode revealed that Nina was moving to San Diego with their son. Before she left, however, she and Scola were assigned to the same case. Scola investigated the murder of Tony the Troll alongside his team. The victim was known for making provocative videos, and Nina got involved when a man on the FBI’s Most Wanted list appeared in the background of one of them. Nina was particularly interested in the case, as she had spent years tracking this man, who once worked as a cartel lieutenant and later took his boss's place after killing him.

Further investigation revealed that the cartel was targeting a journalist. Later, the team understood that the person who had ordered the murder was none other than the journalist. The revelation led to a motorcycle chase and a confrontation at a warehouse. The agents ultimately caught the perpetrators.

After the case, Scola and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) began talking. They recalled how both of them had lost a sibling. Maggie then called Nina lucky because Scola knows what matters. This gave Scola a moment of clarity, and he rushed to Nina. Scola told her he was requesting for a transfer to San Diego. Nina was overwhelmed and told Scola it would be unfair to ask him to leave his life and his team in New York. To this, Scola replied, “You’re my life. You and our son are my life, and I’m going to be wherever you are.”

A still of Scola and Nina from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Although the moment was sweet, some viewers worried that this could mark the end of the road for Scola on the show. However, Boyd discussed his future on the show with US Magazine, and as of now, fans don't need to worry. “I don’t want to rob the fans of their worry, you know, that experience. But there’s no plans on paper for John Boyd to leave FBI that I know of,” he said. The actor shared that the storyline explores new territory in his character's personal life. “But we’re certainly testing the waters here to see what it means to be an FBI agent who’s married to the love of his life and has a child and is not willing to live across the country from his partner. I mean, that’s where we’re at with the story now,” he explained.

A still of Scola from 'FBI' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Shantel VanSanten also believes that the story is about a strong couple that wants to stay together. "Yeah, it’s so tough because I think that neither one of them want each other to have to sacrifice, and it’s more like, 'OK, you don’t sacrifice, I don’t sacrifice. The sacrifice is in the travel and we can both continue with what we’ve been building, and you have your team, and I have this new position, and it’ll all work out.' And when he makes that sacrifice that he wasn’t willing to have Nina make, it feels like the ultimate “you win” sacrifice of all," she explained about Scola's decision to TV Insider. To find out what happens next, tune in every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.