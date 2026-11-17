‘Line of Fire’ star breaks down Nia’s risky decision after major Jack revelation

‘Line of Fire’ Episode 8 takes Nia’s investigation in a new direction as another killing pushes her to seek Jane’s help.

Between a shootout and a kiss, the Hollingsworths had plenty to deal with in ‘Line of Fire’ Season 1 Episode 8. ‘Besieged,' also gave Nia Wallace (Antoinette Crowe-Legacy) a reason to change course. Her investigation with Clare Hollingsworth (Kat Cunning) had finally produced a lead. Following it, however, left Nia with another death and a conversation she could no longer avoid.

Clare spotted unexplained payments in the murdered agents’ financial records, linked to time away from their duties. The pattern suggested the killer was checking agents for corruption before targeting them. It also offered an explanation for why Nia had been spared. They identified a potential next victim, but Nia arrived too late and found another paper crane at the scene.

That brought Nia to Jane Hollingsworth (Hope Davis). When Jane objected to Clare’s involvement, Nia insisted Jack would never hurt his sister. She then told Jane that Jack (Charlie Barnett) was alive and responsible for the killings. Clare had been helping investigate her brother without knowing it, while Nia had kept his survival quiet after his warning to leave the family believing he was dead.

Talking to Give Me My Remote interview, Crowe-Legacy explained Nia’s thinking while speaking from her character’s perspective. “I think it finally hit a breaking point where it was like somebody needs to know who isn’t me, and I don’t know yet if that’s my bosses. I don’t know yet if it’s the entire family,” she said. “But what I do know is I need someone who knows this person very well to know this.”

Hope Davis as Jane Hollingsworth and Kat Cunning as Clare Hollingsworth in ‘Line of Fire’ (Image Source: NBC)

But asking for help was only part of the decision. “And, also, I think there’s a bit of tactical things in it, because I think Nia has a suspicion that Jane already knows,” Crowe-Legacy said. “Or that the people in the family already know.” Nia was also testing whether Jane had kept information from her, a suspicion the episode does not establish as fact.

Clare had helped uncover the pattern, but Crowe-Legacy described Jane as “just more seasoned.” “I think Jane would probably know more than Clare would,” she said. “I think there is a certain amount of ignorance in the children that [Nia] understands and that she sees. There’s a lot they don’t know.” She added, “Jane’s playing three chess games at one time.” For Nia, Jane’s experience made her the person to approach before involving anyone else.

Kat Cunning (L) as Clare Hollingsworth and Taylor Bloom (R) as Russ Hollingsworth review case files in ‘Line of Fire’ (Image Source: NBC)

“If I start telling the wrong people, it can go bad, really fast; I end up falling down some stairs,” Crowe-Legacy said, speaking as Nia. Nia closes the episode by asking Jane, “Are you going to help me stop your son, or not?” She has now broken Jack’s demand for secrecy. What Jane does with that information remains unresolved. ‘Line of Fire’ airs Mondays at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.