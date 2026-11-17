Nicola Coughlan reveals why she’d never watch or join HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series: ‘It's not for...’

Nicola Coughlan has explained why her love for the ‘Harry Potter’ books won't bring her back to the wizarding world.

Nicola Coughlan may have grown up loving the 'Harry Potter' books, but that childhood connection will not bring her back to the wizarding world. The 'Bridgerton' and 'Derry Girls' actor has confirmed that she will not watch HBO's upcoming television adaptation and would never consider joining its cast. Her decision comes from her long-standing disagreement with author J.K. Rowling over transgender rights. Speaking to The Observer, Coughlan made her position clear, even while acknowledging that she knows people working on the production. "I will not be watching the new 'Harry Potter' show and I would never be in it," she said. "Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they're nice people and whatever, but it's not for me."

Nicola Coughlan attends "The Magic Faraway Tree" UK special screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Mike Marsland)

Coughlan's latest comments follow a public disagreement with Rowling in 2025. After the UK Supreme Court ruled that the legal definition of a woman under the Equality Act is based on biological sex, Rowling celebrated the decision on social media with a photograph of herself smoking a cigar. Coughlan responded by sharing an article from The Cut titled "This Is a New Low for J.K. Rowling." She added a pointed message: "Keep your new 'Harry Potter' lads. Wouldn't touch it with a 10 foot pole."

J.K. Rowling arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rowling subsequently claimed she did not know who Coughlan or actor Pedro Pascal were. Revisiting the exchange, Coughlan said, "Me, I could believe. But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please." The actor also described the Supreme Court ruling's impact on transgender people as "stomach-churning and disgusting," criticizing those who celebrated the decision.

Coughlan's remarks arrive as HBO increases promotion for its new adaptation, scheduled to premiere on December 25. The series has Francesca Gardiner as showrunner, while Mark Mylod directs multiple episodes. Rowling is also attached as an executive producer. The new adaptation will revisit the story of Harry Potter and his journey through Hogwarts, bringing the books to television in a longer format. However, Coughlan has made it clear that she will not be joining the audience when the wizarding world returns.