‘3 Body Problem’ finally gets first Season 2 footage after 3-year delay

An alien offer of peace clashes with Thomas Wade’s warning in the first ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 teaser ahead of its Netflix return.

An alien invasion was coming, a brain was lost in space, and a swarm of bugs somehow offered a little hope. That was where ‘3 Body Problem’ left viewers at the end of Season 1. Netflix went on to order two more seasons to finish the story. The first Season 2 teaser dropped on November 17, nearly three years after the show’s March 2024 debut.

The teaser opens with a message from the San-Ti. “So we've sent an emissary to meet you, in hopes of ending our conflict.” Liam Cunningham’s Thomas Wade answers with a warning. “Wake up! They haven't flown 24 trillion miles to negotiate. They are coming to exterminate us.”

The message ‘WE ARE HERE’ lights up the sky in a still from ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

Panic, fighting and moments of intimacy follow as humanity prepares for what comes next. Marlo Kelly’s Tatiana Haas, however, remains devoted to the San-Ti’s cause. Netflix’s synopsis reads: “The alien invasion nears and humanity prepares to meet them — on Earth and beyond. While a space fleet embarks on a mission that spans centuries, a secret locked inside of one man’s mind might be humanity’s only hope for survival.”

The first season’s finale left humanity scrambling for a way forward. Jin Cheng’s Project Staircase failed, leaving Will Downing’s brain drifting through space. Saul Durand reluctantly accepted his appointment as a Wallfacer, giving him a role in planning humanity’s defense. Auggie Salazar stepped away to use her nanofiber technology to help communities.

The series adapts Cixin Liu’s novels, with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo as co-creators. Netflix teased the shift: “It’s much bigger. Things get wilder, the conflicts get more cosmic.” Season 2 will have six episodes, down from eight. Jeremy Podeswa directs the first half, with Miguel Sapochnik handling the second.

Jess Hong returns as Jin alongside Jovan Adepo as Saul, Eiza González as Auggie and Benedict Wong as Da Shi. Sea Shimooka and Saamer Usmani also return as Sophon and Raj Varma. Claudia Doumit joins as Captain Van Rijn, while Ellie de Lange plays Ayla. Alfie Allen, David Yip and Jordan Sunshine have recurring roles. ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 premieres January 14, 2027, on Netflix. All eight Season 1 episodes are available to stream.