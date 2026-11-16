New James Bond is finally announced and it’s Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has emerged as a major contender to play James Bond, following reported screen tests with director Denis Villeneuve.

It is official now! Batcave is the new MI5!

Robert Pattinson is officially confirmed to take over the iconic James Bond role from Daniel Craig. Reports suggest Pattinson has screen-tested for the part alongside actors including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson was among the actors who tested for 007 in late October. Candidates were reportedly assessed on their screen presence, dialogue delivery and ability to handle the physical demands of the role.

Pattinson's reported emergence is particularly interesting because the filmmakers were widely expected to choose a less established actor. At 40, he is already the face of DC's 'Batman' franchise and has built an international following through 'Twilight', 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' and several acclaimed independent films.

The next James Bond has been officially cast… https://t.co/25bSNhXsU3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 16, 2026

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