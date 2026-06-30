‘Summer House’ Season 11 shake-up continues as another cast member exits after just one season

After West Wilson announced his exit from the hit Bravo series, his girlfriend, Amanda Batula, followed suit

The upcoming Season 11 of 'Summer House' has seen some major cast shake-ups. After West Wilson announced his exit from the hit Bravo series, his girlfriend, Amanda Batula, followed suit. Now, a third cast member has also left the hit reality show. On June 29, Deadline reported that Ben Waddell, who joined the cast in Season 10, won't be returning for another season. The 39-year-old Australian model and television personality was also one of the bachelors on Season 11 of 'The Bachelor Australia,' which aired in 2023.

A still of the 'Summer House' cast member Ben Waddell (Image Source: Bravo | Summer House)

Ben joined the Bravo reality series in Season 10 alongside new cast members Bailey Taylor, Levi Sebree, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, and Mia Calabrese. His girlfriend, Sabrina Belle, also made guest appearances on the show. His team shared a statement with Deadline, saying, "Ben and Sabrina had the greatest time last summer. There’s so much love that exists between the friend group and the entire Bravo family. As for the future, time will tell. They’re looking forward to what’s ahead." After the Season 10 finale aired on May 19 on Bravo, Ben posted a series of pictures with his castmates, celebrating their friendship.

'Summer House' is set to start filming for Season 11 during the Fourth of July weekend and will likely wrap up by the Labor Day weekend. This will mark the first time the cast will film for the series together following the Scamanda controversy, which caused a huge rift in the group. For the unversed, Amanda and West rocked Bravo Nation with news that they were dating in March. West had previously dated Amanda's best friend, Ciara Miller, and was close friends with Amanda's ex-husband, Kyle Cooke. Due to the fallout, the show's longtime fans expected to see some major cast exits before cameras started rolling for Season 11.

An image of Ben Waddell with the guys from 'Summer House' Season 10 (Image Source: Instagram | @bwadd)

Since Ben is not related to the scandal, his exit after just one season is a surprise for fans. Other 'Summer House' cast members, including Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, and Bailey Taylor, are set to return for Season 11. While there were rumors that Kyle and Ciara may also not return for Season 11, both of them seem to be on board for the next installment. Season 11 is expected to arrive on Bravo in early 2027. Until then, fans can catch up on all the drama and stream all the seasons of 'Summer House' on Peacock.