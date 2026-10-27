‘Task’ star confirms her exit from the HBO show: ‘I’m not in this season…’

‘Task’ will not feature several characters from the first season

'Task' Season 2 will look different from the freshman installment, as several characters from the first season will not appear in the second one. In the list of exits, a new name has joined. In a recent interview, Lilly Kay confirmed that she will not reprise her role as Frankie Grasso, Anthony Grasso's (Fabien Frankel) sister. She explained that the season is going in a different direction, which does not include her. "It's a whole new cast [in Season 2], which is very exciting. There's a lot of new people in it. I'm not in this season," the actress said to ScreenRant.

A still of Frankie from 'Task' (Image Source: HBO)

Frankie appears in one episode of the HBO crime drama series. However, she has a major storyline. Anthony, a detective in Tom Brandis' (Mark Ruffalo) task force, tells Frankie that he is surrendering. Anthony shares with his sister that some information about his connection to Lizzie Stover's (Alison Oliver) death will soon be revealed. Before Anthony can surrender, he is attacked but survives. These events could have led to a storyline in the next season, but the writers chose to introduce a new team.

A still of Anthony from 'Task' (Image Source: HBO)

Lilly, however, does not have any hard feelings against the team. "I love those guys. I love Brad [Ingelsby], I love Jeremiah, I love Fab [Frankel]. All the people who I got to work with on that show were such a treat. I wish them the best, and I'm excited to watch it. It's going to be so good," she shared. The actress also recently collaborated with Jeremiah Zagar, who directed her episode in the show. "I recently worked with Jeremiah [Zagar], who directed the work that I did in it, again. That was a beautiful reunion," she shared.

A still of Tom in 'Task' (Image Source: HBO | Peter Kramer)

Until now, the show has announced the return of Mark Ruffalo (who plays Tom Brandis), Martha Plimpton (who plays Kathleen McGinty), Silvia Dionicio (who plays Emily Brandis), and Andrew Russel (who plays Ethan Brandis). All these actors will reprise their roles from the first season. Mahershala Ali, Adam Nagaitis, Harry Melling, Aminah Nieves, Tim Blake Nelson, Édgar Ramírez, Jharrell Jerome, Brían F. O'Byrne, Kevin Dunn, Bethlehem Million, Alaíde, Stephanie Sigman, Regina Nava, Rocío Guzmán, Rose Rollins, and Carol Santiago have joined the series as newcomers. The crime drama is currently in production in Pennsylvania. All episodes of 'Task' are available on HBO Max.