Who is Lady Vengeance? ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 4 cliffhanger reopens deadly past

Krysten Ritter remains a key part of Dexter's past, and Episode 4 raises fresh questions about his next move

Krysten Ritter's Lady Vengeance is one of the more unpredictable killers in 'Dexter: Resurrection', and her return adds another complication to Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) already crowded world. But viewers looking for her in Season 2, Episode 4, 'Young Blood', should know the episode does not feature her in its central storyline. Instead, it revisits the consequences of her connection with Dexter while pushing his latest hunt in a new direction.

Lady Vengeance is the nickname of Mia LaPierre (Ritter). By day, Mia works as a sommelier. Behind that polished image, she is a serial killer who targets men she considers sexual predators. Her apparent code initially attracts Dexter's attention. He believes they share a similar understanding of justice, with both choosing victims they consider deserve death. But Mia's moral justification soon falls apart. Dexter discovers that she does not always kill for the reasons she claims and can murder simply for the thrill of it.

Krysten Ritter attends the premiere of 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 2 at the Dexter 20th Anniversary Museum Experience on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, in New York. (Image Source: AP | Photo by Andy Kropa | Invision)

Their relationship becomes especially complicated after Dexter frames Mia for the murder committed by his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott). She is last seen apparently killed in prison after Charlotte "Charley" Brown (Uma Thurman) arranges for a guard to carry out Leon Prater's (Peter Dinklage) orders. However, Paramount+ has confirmed Ritter's return in the second season. Not in the episode's main events. 'Young Blood' centers on Dexter and Charley tracking the JawSplitter, only to discover that the original killer has been dead for two years and his son JJ, aka John Thomas Jr. (Jack Dylan Grazer), has continued his work.

Dexter spends time with JJ before deciding whether the young man deserves to be killed under his code. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Five Borough Killer intensifies, putting Harrison and the detectives in danger. Lady Vengeance is crucial to the wider story because her return means Dexter's past dealings with Prater's circle are not entirely behind him. Her survival also raises questions about what happened after her apparent death and whether she still has unfinished business with Dexter.

Michael C. Hall and Krysten Ritter are seen on the film set of 'Dexter' on March 3, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: XNY | Star Max | GC Images)

After killing JJ, Dexter asks Charley to continue working with him, but she is ready to leave New York. He then reconnects with Harrison, who encourages him to pursue Don Framt, aka The New York Ripper (Brian Cox), after witnessing the NYPD's inability to stop criminals. The episode ends with a knock at Dexter's door, leaving the visitor's identity unrevealed. It is a cliffhanger rather than a confirmed Lady Vengeance reveal. The next episode will have to establish who has arrived and whether that person changes Dexter's plans. Episode 5 of 'Dexter Resurrection' will air on Friday, November 27, on Paramount+.