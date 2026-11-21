‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2 trailer reveals Matthew Rhys in a twisted legal battle

Matthew Rhys and Rachel Brosnahan face off in a murder case that puts their careers and marriage at risk in Season 2 of 'Presumed Innocent'.

Season 2 of 'Presumed Innocent' is turning a marriage into its own courtroom battleground. Apple TV has released a first teaser for the anthology drama's second instalment, putting Matthew Rhys opposite Rachel Brosnahan as a district attorney and a defence lawyer whose professional rivalry threatens to spill into their personal lives. This time, the murder case at the center of the story might cost both of them far more than a courtroom victory. The new season follows Lelia Reynolds (Brosnahan), an ambitious defence attorney whose husband (Rhys) works as a district attorney. Their opposing positions put them on different sides of a murder case, forcing them to balance their professional responsibilities against the future of their marriage.

Matthew Rhys wins outstanding lead actor for 'The Beast In Me', and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 'Widow's Bay' during the 78th Emmy Awards. (Image Source: AP | Photo by Richard Shotwell | Invision)

The story is based on 'Dissection of a Murder', the debut legal thriller by Jo Murray, who also joins the series as a co-executive producer. Unlike the first season, which followed Jake Gyllenhaal's Rusty Sabich as he became the central suspect in a colleague's murder, the new chapter places a married couple on opposite sides of the courtroom. Their conflict could threaten both their careers and their relationship.

Brosnahan and Rhys lead a new ensemble that includes Courtney B. Vance, Fiona Shaw, Jack Reynor and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Judith Light will also appear as a special guest star. The cast change reflects the show's anthology format, which allows each season to explore a different case and set of characters. However, some familiar names from behind the camera are returning. David E. Kelley continues as showrunner, with J.J. Abrams among the executive producers. Gyllenhaal, who headlined the first season, also remains involved as an executive producer through Nine Stories.

Rachel Brosnahan attends Stella Artois' 'Let's Do Dinner' celebration at Gotham Hall, presented by Meta, on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur)

The first instalment earned four Emmy nominations, including acting recognition for Gyllenhaal, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard and Ruth Negga. The new season now has a fresh case and a different central relationship to build its legal drama around. 'Presumed Innocent' Season 2 will premiere globally on Apple TV on February 19, 2027. The eight-episode season will launch with two episodes, followed by one new instalment every Friday until the finale on April 2. With a marriage caught between prosecution and defence, the new season is setting up a very different kind of courtroom conflict. This time, the people fighting over the truth will also have to face each other once the trial is over.