Who plays Thalia in ‘Percy Jackson’? Mysterious demigod joins Percy’s high-stakes quest

Thalia and Percy butt heads over her closeness with Luke in the latest episode of 'Percy Jackson'

'Percy Jackson' has returned with the adaptation of 'The Titan's Curse.' Fans of Rick Riordan's series are looking forward to the season's many storylines. One of the most anticipated is a deeper look at Thalia Grace's (Tamara Smart) story. In Season 2, the show introduces Thalia through a flashback. Zeus turned her into a pine tree as a punishment when she refused to be used as his weapon in the upcoming battle. Five years later, the Golden Fleece freed her from the curse.

A still of Thalia in 'Percy Jackson' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by David Bukach)

In an interview with Sweety High, Smart emphasized how Thalia's loyalty is her biggest strength. "I think her biggest strength is her loyalty. There's nothing better than wanting to protect your loved ones, and in her way it’s more literal because this is an adventure fantasy show. She’s fighting for her people, but it’s all the same in relativity," she said. The loyalty may be a problem for Percy, who hates her close friend Luke.

In the Season 3 premiere, 'My Rescue Operation Goes Very Wrong,' Thalia meets Percy (Walker Scobell) and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) while dealing with fireball monsters. Annabeth wants Thalia to help them rescue two half-bloods, but Percy isn't too keen. Percy doubts Thalia because of her friendship with Luke. As the two friends argue, Thalia quietly disappears from the site. Ultimately, Annabeth, Percy, and Thalia join forces for the rescue effort. The pursuit wasn't easy, as someone was following them.

A still of Thalia, Percy, and Annabeth in 'Percy Jackson' (Image Source: Disney | David Bukach)

Percy, Thalia, and Annabeth enter a military school. Grover tries to take them in, but is interrupted by Dr. Thorn (David Costabile). Grover lies to him, saying they are new applicants, and gets his friends inside. Grover soon updates them that they need to worry about the upperclassmen, as they seem allied with Luke. They will likely offer half-bloods a chance to join their side during the winter formal. The half-bloods in question are the Di Angelo siblings. They need to stop that. During the dance, a monster hiding in plain sight derails their plans.

Thalia hatches a plan. She and Grover follow the monster, while Annabeth and Percy pursue the siblings. Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Thalia start talking about Percy. The demigoddess says she knows a lot about Percy because, like him, she also had nightmares about him for years. Their conversation is interrupted when two students confront them. A fight breaks out, and someone in the shadows attacks Thalia. Grover understands that both students and staff members are being recruited and goes to his friends. Percy and Annabeth leave everything to rescue Thalia.

A still of Percy and Thalia in 'Percy Jackson' (Image Source: Disney+)

Percy surrenders to Dr. Thorn to save the siblings. Hunters of Artemis arrive to support Thalia and Percy. They attack Thorn; however, he doesn't give up. At one point, he almost kills Percy, but Annabeth saves the demigod. Unfortunately, she also disappears with the monster. The next episode reveals that Dr. Thorn has captured her with Luke, who is now facing Atlas' curse. In a heartwarming sequence, Annabeth takes over the curse. Thalia and Percy try to work together in Camp Half-Blood to save their best friend. They constantly butt heads over their differences, especially over Luke. In the end, Thalia and Percy decide to go on the dangerous mission, with their close friend's life hanging in the balance. To find out what happens next and whether Thalia and Luke finally meet, tune in every Friday on Disney+ and Hulu.