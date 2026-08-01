Marvel’s ‘Blade’ reboot gets a disappointing update from Mahershala Ali: ‘That project is not…’

Mahershala Ali has finally addressed Marvel’s troubled ‘Blade’ reboot, and his remarks leave little room for doubt about its future.

After years of endless questions from fans, Mahershala Ali has finally put the matter to rest. The two-time Oscar winner says he is no longer attached to Marvel's long-planned ‘Blade’ reboot. He made it clear that the project simply isn't happening with him anymore. His comments came during a new interview with GQ. While Ali didn't directly criticize Marvel Studios, he didn't mince words about where he believes the responsibility lies. Speaking to the magazine, Ali said, “I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me.” He explained, “If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on … Again, you had me under contract, they have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would’ve done the movie.”

A screengrab of animated Eric Brooks aka Blade taken from Marvel's 'Blade' game trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @marvel)

Ali continued, “So we’re not doing the movie … But I feel ready to move on from the ‘Blade’ questions. Those questions are for them. They didn’t want to do it, so they should answer that question.” Ali's remarks came after he was asked about comments previously made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast. During that interview, Feige admitted, “I am feeling like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala.” Marvel first announced ‘Blade’ with Ali at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. But, things didn't go according to plan. The project went through multiple creative shake-ups before cameras could even start rolling. Director Bassam Tariq signed on to lead the movie but exited in 2022, reportedly because of creative differences, only a couple of months before filming was expected to begin.

A screengrab of Mahershala Ali taken from 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @AmazonMGMStudios)

Another director eventually stepped in. ‘Lovecraft Country’ filmmaker Yann Demange later took over the project, but he also left before production could begin. Interestingly, Ali and Tariq recently reunited for ‘Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother’, which they were promoting in the GQ interview. During the conversation, Tariq revealed that Ali had spent a lot of time preparing for the ‘Blade’ reboot, praising his sword training as “incredible.” Although the Marvel project never moved forward, Ali said the training wasn't wasted. After more than a year of practicing weapons and stunts, he was able to use those skills in the new film. Calling it a “huge relief,” Ali said the experience left him feeling “creatively redeemed.” For now, Marvel has not announced a new lead actor for ‘Blade’, nor has the studio revealed when, or if, the reboot will move forward.