‘Task’ Season 2 brings back Emmy-winning ‘Mare of Easttown’ star in surprise crossover

Task Season 2 introduces a surprise crossover connecting 'Mare of Easttown' with the Philadelphia-set crime drama series, expanding the shared world.

'Task' Season 2 is crossing into 'Mare of Easttown' territory. Julianne Nicholson will return as Lori Ross, the role that earned her an Emmy, as HBO connects Brad Ingelsby's two Philadelphia-area crime dramas for the first time. Variety first reported the casting, while EW confirmed that Nicholson is reprising the same character rather than taking on another role. The reports do not reveal how Lori factors into Season 2's story, leaving her role under wraps.

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross in a still from 'Mare of Easttown' (Image Source: HBO)

'Task' and 'Mare of Easttown' were both created and run by Ingelsby, and both were originally billed as limited series. The 2021 drama followed Kate Winslet's Mare Sheehan as she investigated the murder of a teenage mother while dealing with problems in her own family. Nicholson played Mare's best friend, Lori, whose family became tied to the case as the investigation reached its conclusion. Her return now gives the shows a direct character connection after Ingelsby previously discussed the possibility of their stories crossing paths.

A screengrab of Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis taken from 'Task' official trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @hbomax)

Lori's role in 'Task' Season 2 remains unknown. However, the shared setting means characters from Easttown can now plausibly enter the story. Mark Ruffalo returns as FBI agent Tom Brandis, who will take charge of another task force after leading the robbery investigation in the first season. According to the Season 2 logline shared by Variety, the operation becomes harder to define as Tom and his team struggle to determine who is being targeted. The casting confirms Lori will appear in Season 2, but it does not establish whether Mare Sheehan or anyone else from Easttown will also appear.

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross in a still from 'Mare of Easttown' (Image Source: HBO)

Before the renewal, Ingelsby had addressed whether 'Task' could return for Season 2 and acknowledged that his two shows existed in the same world. Nicholson's casting turns that possibility into an on-screen crossover. She joins Ruffalo and Mahershala Ali, along with Harry Melling, Adam Nagaitis, Aminah Nieves, and Edgar Ramírez. The 'Task' Season 2 cast additions will form the next operation around Tom after the events of the first season.

A still of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey from 'Task' (Cover Image Source: Task | @hbo)

Nicholson won the Emmy for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her portrayal of Lori. She later received another Emmy for her guest role as Dance Mom in 'Hacks' and went on to play Samantha Redmond, also known as Sinatra, in 'Paradise.' Her return comes as 'Task' also enters the Emmy conversation, with Season 1 receiving six nominations. Those nominations include recognition for Ruffalo's performance and Ingelsby's writing, while Nicholson also received an Emmy nomination for her performance in 'Paradise' in this year's nominations.

Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross and Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan in 'Mare of Easttown' (Image Source: HBO)

The crossover also arrives while questions continue about another season of 'Mare of Easttown.' Winslet and Ingelsby have spoken about possibly continuing the series, and HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi said in 2024 that early discussions had taken place. Winslet later indicated that the team could return and suggested that filming might happen in 2027, but no formal order was announced in either casting report. Nicholson's appearance does not confirm that Winslet will enter the world of 'Task,' and HBO has not announced a premiere date for 'Task' Season 2.