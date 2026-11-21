‘MobLand’ receives a massive update right after its Season 2 finale

Paramount+ reveals the status of 'MobLand' Season 3 starring Tom Hardy

'Mobland' aired its Season 2 finale on Friday, November 20, and fans are already counting down the days until next season arrives. The drama has no confirmed premiere date for Season 3, but production has already started. The Paramount+ series is currently filming its third season. Fans have endured a lot of stress over the past few months. According to Deadline, star Tom Hardy and showrunner Jez Butterworth had a feud, causing the streamer to put a third season on hold. The streamer renewed the show for a third season after the duo set aside their differences during a meeting with series executive producer David C. Glasser.

A still of Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) from 'MobLand' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Paramount announced the update with a press release. “This week, production commenced on season three of Paramount+’s hit original crime drama, MobLand. Produced in association with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the third season will see the return of Tom Hardy as loyal fixer Harry da Souza, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as crime family patriarch and matriarch Conrad and Maeve Harrigan,” the press release read. The statement confirms that Hardy is returning as Harry Da Souza, putting the feud behind him. According to Variety, Glasser called Hardy the “captain of our ship” during the Season 2 premiere in London, suggesting that everyone had made amends. Seems like fans have nothing to worry about now.

A still of Maeve Harrigan (Helen Mirren) and Conrad Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan) from 'MobLand' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Luke Varley)

'MobLand' ended with Harry saving the Harrigan empire but losing his wife, Jan. The next season will likely feature him pursuing Eddie (Anson Boon) for revenge. Maeve and Harry may also experience some trouble. In a recent interview, Mirren said her character could challenge Harry. "Oh, she's had it in for Harry ever since the beginning. I think she understands instinctively the danger of Harry, the power of Harry, and the danger of him. She’s not quite sure if push came to shove, who would have the final say, whether it be with Conrad or with the family in general. And I think although he's unbelievably valuable to the family, sometimes you have to be aware of giving people too much power within your world. Do you know what I mean?" she explained to Deadline. The show also stars Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Teddie Allen, Emmett J. Scanlan, Flynn, Ophelia Lovibond, Janet McTeer, and Toby Jones.