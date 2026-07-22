Who is Pynk Beard? ‘AGT’ Season 21 contestant once collaborated with Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez

Pynk Beard performs his original song along with his eponymous band in front of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges.

'America's Got Talent' (AGT) Season 21 is dazzling the audience with performers' brilliant acts. Pynk Beard just joined the glorious list on Tuesday. The artist took the stage with his eponymous band and performed their original song, 'My Lord Willing.' The raucous song became an instant hit with both the audience and judges. Having started as a singer many years ago, Pynk switched career paths and became a songwriter. In his own words, the Emmy-nominated artist was forced to take the call because "they didn't quite understand Black people doing country at the time."

Pynk Beard on AGT (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Trae Patton)

The country singer, whose real name is Coleridge Gardner Tillman, has always felt deeply inclined towards music. During his introduction, he shared, "My mom tells me that I was 3 years old when I wrote my first song. I don't remember that. The first song I remember writing, I was five. And it was called 'God Is My Inspiration.'" His dream was to release an album, but unfortunately it never came to fruition. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with superstars like Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys. The country artist explained his method of working with singers. One of his most prominent steps is to ask them, "Who are you?" because ultimately the song will represent them. "I always spend a lot of time talking to artists about just who they are, and over time I think I just kind of forgot who I was and I became just 'a songwriter,'" he added.

Pynk Beard on AGT (Image Source: NBC)

Tilman's disillusionment with his work almost drove him to quit the industry in 2025. "I was like, 'I can't keep doing this; I'm getting too old. This is a young man's game,'" he explained. However, he changed his mind after hearing about 'AGT'. For him, the show is the magic he needs to keep going. "Normally when I get ready to quit, something magic happens. I'm getting ready to try my hand at a little magic," he shared. During the audition, he grabbed judges' attention when he revealed himself as the mastermind behind Alessia Cara's 'Scars To Your Beautiful.' "I'm here because I've got something I wanna say. I've spent the last 15 years helping people say what they wanna say, and I'm so thankful and blessed that they allowed me to help them do that, and I wanted to have the experience of getting to know what it is, getting to be a frontman," he added.

Hearing him talk about his aspirations, the judges became quite excited to see his performance, and they were not disappointed. The song was funny, soulful, mesmerizing, and all at once. "She ain't from Tennessee, but she attending my Lord willing in the river...." Pynk brought the house down with his performance. By the end, the whole crowd was on its feet. Mel B, despite not being a fan of such music, could not help but adore it. "That was a wowzer. I just want to say, this is not my normal, like, go-to music, but you made me fall in love with this genre of music. I love you all. You made me feel really happy. I love everything really about it," the 'Spice Girl' alum said. Sofia Vergara shared the same sentiments. "Loved it, loved it, loved it. That was a perfect audition. Your voice is amazing. The song was amazing. Your band is amazing. The energy, the joy that you bring to the people is amazing; all of it was what AGT is all about," she added.

Pynk Beard performing on AGT — Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell predicted that the song would soon climb up the charts. "I believe that not only was that a good audition, I believe that we just heard a hit. Go check the charts tomorrow; I bet this song is charting right now," Mandel shared. Cowell was in awe of "the performance, the band, the song, everything." Unsurprisingly, the band walked out with four yeses. Cowell called it his "favorite" performance of the day. 'America's Got Talent' continues to air on NBC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.