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Luke Grimes teases possible ‘Yellowstone’ siblings reunion in ‘Marshals’: ‘It’s not out of the question...’

Season 2 of ‘Marshals,’ starring Luke Grimes, is set to premiere on October 4, 8:30/7:30c, only on CBS. 
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Marshals)
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

Season 2 of 'Marshals' is just around the corner, and fans cannot wait. Season 1 ended with many cliffhangers, from Tate's kidnapping to Cal and Belle facing a fatal shootout. Fans are dying to see how Kayce's Montana saga unfolds, but several will also like a glimpse of his 'Yellowstone' roots. For those unaware, 'Marshals' is a spin-off of the popular neo-Western drama 'Yellowstone.' Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, was part of the Dutton family, the main focus of the flagship series. It ended in 2024, showing the surviving members of the Dutton family going their own way. Kayce is now a U.S. Marshal in Montana, while his sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) moved to South Texas with her family, who have a separate spin-off, 'Dutton Ranch,' streaming on Paramount+. Fans have long wanted the siblings to reunite in one of the ongoing shows. In a recent interview, Grimes revealed whether the upcoming season of 'Marshals' fulfills this wish.

Luke Grimes and Brecken Merrill in a still from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)
A still of Kayce and Tate from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

In an interview with TV Insider, he stated that there are no plans to bring back either Beth or Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), her husband, in the sophomore installment of 'Marshals.' However, he is not averse to the idea. "It's not out of the question that we might have some sort of crossover at some point. Beth's basically Kayce's only living family member other than Tate. It would make sense that down the line we'd at least talk. [Kelly and I have] texted about it back and forth a lot, talked about how it'd be fun and necessary for our story arcs; however, they're going to end," he shared. Reilly also had similar thoughts ahead of the 'Dutton Ranch' premiere. "I'm so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him,: Reilly shared with PEOPLE. "I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future." The statements suggest the stars are open to a reunion if the storylines make sense. 

A still of Kayce and Beth from 'Yellowstone'
A still of Kayce and Beth from 'Yellowstone' — (Image Source: Instagram | @yellowstone)

In the same interview, Grimes also revealed the main focus of his procedural's upcoming season. "The big arc this season is Kayce trying to deal with the repercussions of the things Tate has gone through throughout his life. No one should have to see that much violence and darkness," Grimes said. "Kayce takes swings at trying to help Tate. Sometimes those aren't the right things. Sometimes those push them apart. I find it inspiring, whether he's failing or not, he's really trying, and that's what it's all about for him."  The season finale featured Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) being taken away by rich rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey).

A still from 'Marshals'
A still from 'Marshals' — (Image Source: CBS)

The rescue effort will bring Kayce closer to his found family in 'Marshals.' "Throughout this season, Kayce has different relationships with every team member in its own way. It goes into more of their backstory so the audience can fall in love with them," Grimes explained. There may also be a new romance on the horizon, which is a massive step for Kayce after his wife Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) death. "He's starting to be open. It's been long enough that no one would blame him for starting to have those thoughts. You'll see him open up to the idea very, very slowly and very cautiously," the actor shared. 'Marshals' will return with Season 2 on October 4, 8:30/7:30c, only on CBS.

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