Kayce and Beth have one big fear, and as 'Yellowstone' nears its finale, it's coming true

With stakes higher than ever, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12 will likely feature a jaw-dropping twist

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone'

The Dutton household is on the edge following the tragic death of the patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in 'Yellowstone' Season 5. While most of the storyline of the latest season centers around avenging John's death, the unfortunate killing has also aggravated the Dutton siblings's rift. Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) are hell-bent on avenging their father, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), on the other hand, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is dealing with his own demons.

While Beth is confident of Jamie's involvement in John's murder conspiracy, Kayce is also taking charge and investigating the matter on his own accord. However, the preview for Episode 12 suggests that Kayce and Beth's fear is about to come true, which will potentially change the way the world perceives Duttons.

Dutton secrets to get exposed in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network/@emersonmiller)

With just three episodes left until the much-anticipated series finale, Yellowstone' will undoubtedly feature a high-octane twist, and the preview of Episode 12 suggests exactly that. In the preview, Kayce informs Beth that cops are trying to nab Jamie, to which Beth shares her worries that Jamie can bring down their family to save his own life. While this statement seems very vague, given Jamie's complicated circumstances, one can foresee exactly what will happen.

As Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) has already met her tragic end, Jamie will likely be suspected of her killing. Now, the thing is, Jamie as a character is a vulnerable one who often succumbs under pressure, and if he gets captured by authorities, the chances are high that Jamie will end up exposing the deepest and darkest secrets of the Dutton family.

Why Jamie may expose the Dutton family's secrets in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 12

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Pictures)

The rift between the Dutton siblings has deepened to the next level with the shocking death of John. Jamie, who always felt like an outsider in the family, has time again tried to forge his path, which at times has brought him down. Now, it could be possible that after getting captured, the resentment in Jamie's heart deepens, and to take down his tormentors, he could sign a deal with the authorities.

The deal could let Jamie go free, but in exchange, he can reveal all the dirty deeds of the Duttons, especially the train station. While this storyline looks like a perfect conclusion for the 'Yellowstone,' with Jamie taking his revenge and Dutton prophecy getting true, it's highly possible that in the end, Jamie will join forces with his siblings, and together the trio will not only punish John's killers but also honor Dutton legacy.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 part 2 trailer