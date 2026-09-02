‘Marshals’ Season 2 reveals first details after major Season 1 cliffhanger

CBS has released the episode description for 'Marshals' Season 2 Episode 1 titled 'All Hat No Cattle'

'Marshals' is set to return with Season 2 on Sunday, October 4 at 8:30/7:30c only on CBS. The Season 1 finale ended on several cliffhangers, building anticipation for the next installment. Kayce’s son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), was kidnapped, while the lives of Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) and Belle (Arielle Kebbel) were also in serious danger. Fans are now waiting to see how the show will resolve these storylines. CBS has now seemingly shed some light on what Kayce will do in the premiere titled 'All Hat No Cattle.' According to the official description released by the network, he will go rogue in the Season 2 premiere as everything he holds dear is put at risk. The network has also released a picture from the premiere episode showing Kayce (Luke Grimes) all set for a showdown.

A still of Kayce from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Gilles Mingasson)

The description, however, doesn't highlight anything about Cal and Belle, who were last seen being shot by assailants. The logline reads, “When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk.” The Season 1 finale revealed that Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey) was the man behind the attacks on Rainwater. The rancher pretended to be friendly towards Kayce, allowing him to take Tate under the pretense of going on a fishing trip. However, in reality, he boarded a private jet along with Tate and whisked the Dutton away to Texas without Kayce's knowledge.

A still of Cal and Belle from 'Marshals' (Image Source: Instagram | @marshalscbs)

Christopher Chulack sat in the director's chair for this episode, while showrunner/series creator Spencer Hudnut wrote the episode's script. As per the description, Marshals will focus on a powerful criminal operation, but according to Kebbel, they will also put everything on the line to bring Tate back. “One of our overarching themes of this entire show is family and fighting for family,” Kebbel shared with TV Insider. “When it comes to Tate, everyone is all-in, guns blazing. There’s no question we will stop at nothing to get him back. We know that Kayce will do anything and everything he can. The real question isn’t, ‘How far will you go to get him back?’ It’s ‘Where do you get in hot water with the law?’ Because justice doesn’t always equal law-abiding citizens.”

A still of Belle, Miles, and Cal from 'Marshals' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Fred Hayes)

Though the description did not reveal anything about Cal and Belle's fates, Kebbel gave viewers some hints about the duo's condition in the premiere. “Season 2, we pick up right where we left off. [Cal and Belle] are not unscathed,” said Kebbel. “I’m so used to Belle being in compromising situations at this point. I feel like it’s almost kind of a little bit of a character trait. She gets hurt a lot and also keeps going.” To find out how the Marshals face this new challenge, tune in to CBS for the Season 2 premiere on October 4. All episodes of 'Marshals' are currently streaming on Paramount+.