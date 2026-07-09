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‘Dutton Ranch’ stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser address possible Season 2 cast exits: ‘The one thing…’

The stars teased possible cast changes, shared an update on Season 2's story, and addressed the show's behind-the-scenes shake-up
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Fans are already trying to piece together what comes next for ‘Dutton Ranch’, and it sounds like even its leading stars don't have all the answers yet. Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who reprise their fan-favorite ‘Yellowstone’ roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in the hit spinoff, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what's next. While neither revealed major plot details, they made it clear that nothing is locked in for Season 2. That includes the cast itself. When asked whether viewers should expect changes to the lineup, Reilly didn't pretend everything was already mapped out. “Who knows!” she said before adding, “It's up for grabs, I think, right now.” Hauser also suggested the creative team is still figuring out the path ahead.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

“Everything's on the table, and that's the great thing,” he said. “The one thing that's más importante is that we get our kid back. That's going to take a couple episodes, hopefully. But Carter needs to come home.” His comment points directly to the events that closed out Season 1. The finale left fans with plenty to think about after Carter, played by Finn Little, was abducted in what appeared to be an act of revenge aimed at Beth and Rip. The season ended with the young ranch hand's fate hanging in the balance, making his rescue an obvious priority once the series returns. Although fans are naturally wondering how long ‘Dutton Ranch’ might continue, Reilly said the cast isn't looking too far ahead. “We haven't heard [about there being] five [seasons]. I think we're taking it one season at a time,” she told the publication.

Cole Hauser and Finn Little in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
Cole Hauser and Finn Little in a still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

Hauser explained that the cast has barely had an opportunity to think beyond the first season because production and promotion have kept everyone extremely busy. In his words, “This has been a beast. We haven’t had any time to even think about it either. We literally filmed to the end of March and we’ve been on the road selling the show.” Even with plenty still undecided, Reilly suggested the writers already have a direction for the next installment. Without spoiling the finale, she revealed, “I think we have some ideas about Season 2, with where we left Season 1. We can't talk about the ending, but we're super excited about where it goes and so we already know sort of where the beginning is and that's exciting.” 

A still of the couple from the spin-off series 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)
A still from 'Dutton Ranch' (Image Source: Instagram | @duttonranch)

While the actors remain enthusiastic about the series' future, Season 2 will also arrive with a major behind-the-scenes change. Chad Feehan, who served as showrunner during the first season, will not return for the upcoming installment. Puck News reported that Feehan exited the project following alleged creative friction involving Reilly, Hauser, and other cast members. Neither the production nor the actors have publicly discussed those reported disagreements in detail, but Hauser brushed off concerns about the leadership change during another THR interview. “Showrunners change all the time,” he said. “This business is about adapting.”

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