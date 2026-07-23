Will there be ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ Season 2? Here's what we know so far about the Hulu show's future

‘Million Dollar Nannies’ Season 1 saw the cast dealing with heaps of interpersonal drama and over-the-top demands from high-profile clients

Since premiering on Hulu, ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ has become one of the most talked-about reality shows. The series follows Leah Barrs, along with the nannies she has recruited to join her agency. Together, they deal with heaps of interpersonal drama and over-the-top demands from high-profile clients. The much-awaited Season 1 finale is now set to air on Freeform on July 22, 2026. With the debut season coming to an end, fans have been wondering whether the show will return for another installment. While Hulu has yet to announce a renewal, Leah has made it clear that she would love to continue the show.

An image of Leah Barrs from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu | Million Dollar Nannies)

Speaking to TV Insider, she said, “I just know there’s so many different other places we can go and travel to where there’s such a need for travel nannies. And I know there’s been interest from the families, as well, for us to travel with them.” While Leah remains focused on "growing" her agency and the show's debut season has received a strong response, there's a good chance it could be renewed for a second season. In one of her recent TikToks, Leah shared that there were “plans” for another season, but she mentioned that the cast might look different this time around.

Still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)

She noted, “As of right now, there’s plans to (have) another season, and there’s plans for me to bring these nannies back.” Referring to her clash with Sydney Siegel, she added that she doesn’t “want to bring someone who I can’t trust.” Reflecting on her fallout with Sydney, Leah stated, “In the agency world, if a client decides to not move forward with the agency, the biggest no-no is going around the agency’s back and working with them anyway.”

A still from 'Million Dollar Nannies' trailer featuring Nicola Wills (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

‘Million Dollar Nannies’ Season 1 also featured Mitchell Bienvenue, Taylor Hayward, Jack McCann, Hannah Davis, and Tamaya Denae. Hulu's description of the show reads, “It’s not a job, it’s a lifestyle. A young group of elite nannies heads to Ibiza to launch a new kind of agency, built by nannies, for nannies. They’re promised VIP families, life-changing money, and a shot at something bigger than any of them could build alone. But fierce competition, personal drama, and a scandal from the past threaten to derail the dream before the summer sets.” Since the makers have yet to officially confirm a second season, fans will likely have to wait a little longer to learn which familiar faces could return and whether any new nannies and mannies will join the cast.