Who won ‘Power of Veto’ on ‘Big Brother 28’? Rick Devens sets sight on his target as he puts showmance in trouble

Rick Devens, along with the nominated houseguests and two other picked players, plays in the ‘Power of Veto’ competition.

'Big Brother 28' finally revealed what happened after the explosive nomination ceremony, where Rick Devens targeted Rome by putting three of his closest allies on the block. The block featured Rick's showmance Lyric along with his best friend, Jason. The 'Survivor' alum claimed that he chose those three in particular because they did not talk game to him before he won Head of Household (HOH). To this, Jason called him a "big liar." Angela defends the fellow reality show alum, and this, in turn, directs Jason's wrath towards her. The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum confronted her about being the reason he is on the block. Angela refutes the claim, asserting that he is there because he is a "messy Big Brother player."

Jason during the nomination ceremony — Image Source: CBS

Angela calls a "house meeting" and blames Jason for using his "sexuality" to play on her emotions. For those unaware, Angela's son is also gay, and there have been speculations that Jason was using it as a way to connect to her, and eventually backstab her by keeping her in that blanket of security. Both poured out their emotions in the argument, much to the discomfort of all the houseguests. Angela used the punishment she had gotten to stress that Jason was not honest in his intentions, and therefore she was voted by America into the BB Time Capsule to "protect" her from him. Jason reiterated to America to continue to "hate" him. Garrett said in the Diary Room (DR) what everyone was feeling: "This is the craziest nomination ceremony in 'Big Brother' history."

Angela during the nomination ceremony — Image Source: CBS

It did not end there, as Hayley now chimed in with her takes. She shared that Jason told her he was going to take out all the girls, and Rick backed her claim. Jason straight up said he was lying to both of them. Drew confessed in his DR that the whole mess is of his own making. He is the one passing Jason's information to Angela (as per live feeds, might not have been a smart move). During all the chaos, Lala begins crying because of Rome throwing her name out there. Rome clarifies that the only reason he put out her name was that Rick asked her to boil down his list. After the nomination ceremony is adjourned, Hayley remarks, "Guess I am on the other side of that," referring to Rome's side of the house. This angers Rome, who reprimands her for being "snarky." Several houseguests intervene to stop this fight.

Rick wins the competition — Image Source: CBS

The proceedings then switch to the 'Power of Veto' (POV) ceremony. Angela and Barrett are picked to play in the competition, which is good for Rick as they will do his bidding. Rome and Lyric, the season's only official showmance, are now guaranteed to either face eviction or see the other one in jeopardy. The houseguests are transported to July 22, 1967, for the competition named "Flower Power." Lala is chosen as the host and explains that the contestants need to assemble puzzle pieces and arrange them properly on the board. The houseguests need to press a buzzer to indicate that they have completed the puzzle. The one with the fastest time will get the POV around their neck. By just seconds, Rick wins the competition over Jason.

Rome gets nominated by Rick — Image Source: CBS

Rick was confused about who to use the Veto on, Melody or Lyric. Drew pushed for Melody, while Dee and Angela pushed for Lyric. Rick does feel some way about Lyric distancing herself from Rome, the moment trouble knocked on the door. Ultimately, Rick went with his fellow 'Survivor' alum and took off Lyric. He replaced her with Rome, who will now face the eviction with Jason and Melody. A Blockbuster will be played Thursday night, which would save one of them from eviction. The remaining two will be at the mercy of votes by the remaining houseguests. 'Big Brother' Season 28 will return tomorrow on CBS with the Live Eviction.