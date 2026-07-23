‘13 Going on 30’ reboot expands cast as ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ stars come aboard

‘13 Going on 30’ reboot adds several actors from popular projects as cast members.

More cast members have been roped in for Netflix's reboot of '13 Going on 30.' Taylor Zakhar Perez ('Red, White & Royal Blue'), Owen Thiele ('Adults'), Supriya Ganesh ('The Pitt'), Nasim Pedrad ('Aladdin'), and Myra Molloy ('Girls Like Girls') have reportedly joined the highly anticipated project, according to Deadline. Charley McCain ('Nocturne'), Audrina Miranda ('Jurassic World Rebirth'), Henry Samiri ('The Pitt'), and Kai Zen ('Guardians of the Galaxy' Vol. 3) will also be part of the cast. Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Jessica Alba, Dan Bucatinsky, and Tim Meadows are already on board for the movie. This massive and talented ensemble is being led by the very charming Emily Bader and Logan Lerman. According to paparazzi shots distributed by various outlets, Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer from the 2004 movie will also appear in the reboot.

Henry Samiri posing for the camera — Image Source: Instagram | @henrysamiri

Production for the reboot began in June in Los Angeles. Netflix announced the project on social media four months ago. The post was captioned with, "Thirty, flirty, and thriving… Emily Bader and Logan Lerman will star in '13 Going on 30', a new reboot of the 2004 classic. Executive produced by Jennifer Garner and directed by Brett Haley (People We Meet on Vacation)." The reboot's plot remains under wraps; therefore, it is hard to know how closely the upcoming movie will follow the original's plot.

Taylor Zakhar Perez posing for camera — Image Source: Instagram |@taylorzakharperez

Hannah Marks has penned the script for the movie with revisions provided by Flora Greeson. Haley prefers to call the movie a 'reimagining' rather than a 'remake.' "'13 Going on 30' is one of those rare, perfect films," Haley said in a statement to Deadline. "Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I'm a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility." Haley is also looking forward to working with both Garner and Bader, with whom he has worked in another Netflix project. "Jennifer Garner being on board as an executive producer, after playing such a big part of what made the original special, is especially meaningful. I also couldn't be more excited to reunite with Emily Bader after 'People We Meet on Vacation'. She and the amazingly talented Logan Lerman are a magical pairing. I feel incredibly lucky to be trusted with something that means so much to so many people," Haley shared.

Still from '13 Going on 30' — Image Source: Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock | Tracy Bennett

Along with Garner, Donna Roth and Susan Arnold, Hayley, Gina Matthews and Ted Gidlow, Scott Hemming for Revolution Studios, and Alyssa Altman for RK Films are also executive producing the movie. For those unaware, the 2004 movie with the same name followed 13-year-old Jenna Rink, played by Christa B. Allen, who wished to be "thirty, flirty and thriving" after an embarrassing incident. Some 'magic dust' turns her into a 30-year-old, played by Garner, making her wish come true. Now she has to navigate a successful career in New York while confronting the choices that have shaped her future. She also comes face-to-face with her feelings for her childhood best friend Matt, played by Mark Ruffalo.