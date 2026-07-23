Netflix sets release date for Harry Jowsey’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ as first trailer teases search for ‘Perfect’ wife

Harry finds himself in an unexpected situation after finding two potential connections, one of whom he would be getting married to.

Netflix released the trailer for ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, which features reality TV star Harry Jowsey. ‘Too Hot To Handle’ star’s search for his “perfect” partner takes the viewers on an unexpected yet emotional and dramatic journey. The streamer teases the show as, “Harry Jowsey is done playing the field. Now, his inner circle is stepping in to help steer his love life, weighing in on every date, every match, and every tough call as he navigates a handpicked pool of potential partners. Is Harry finally ready to find a wife and settle down for good?” It is set to premiere on August 12, and will revolve around Harry and the participating female candidates. It also features Harry’s friends who will be seen helping him make the final decision.

​The ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ trailer opens with multiple female participants telling the cameras that they are going to “marry Harry.” The lead, Harry, introduces himself: “I’m Harry Jowsey, and you may know me from different shows. You get the world thrown at you, girls you’ve always dreamed of. But I’m ready to settle down.” He cheers to “getting married” while the female participants cheer even louder. Reflecting on how, if it would have been up to him, Harry would “probably mess it up,” that’s why he had his friends by his side to “guide him in the right direction.” Further, the trailer showed a glimpse of Harry spending time with various participants.

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

One scene featured him telling one of them, “Whenever we are together, I feel myself getting toxic.” Listening to that, his friend suggested that she needed to go. Harry told another contestant, “I think you’re perfect. But I don’t know if you’re perfect for me.” Soon, he realized how intense the situation had become: “It looks good on paper to have 20 fiancées. But it is chaos.” One of the contestants pointed out, “You put 20 girls in a house and told us to like you and said, ‘Have fun.’”

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Furthermore, in a confessional, he admitted, “I took ten steps in the right direction today and 45 steps backwards.” Similarly, the participants also went through a lot of emotional turmoil and drama, as many of them could be seen shedding tears over different situations. He told another contestant that the two could be best friends, but he was unsure whether he could be her husband. As he got to know the contestants, one of whom he would potentially be getting married to, things were even more intense. Harry shared his dilemma, “I’m in love with two women, and I could imagine my life with both of them. I don’t know what to do.”