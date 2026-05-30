‘Summer House’ exec drops promising update on Ciara Miller's Season 11 return: ‘We want...’

Bravo VP Josh Brown shared his thoughts on a potential Ciara Miller return for 'Summer House' Season 11

Josh Brown, the vice president of current production at Bravo, had a major update on Ciara Miller's return to 'Summer House' Season 11. It was a massive relationship drama that shook the show. It all started when co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship. The move came just months after Batula seperated from Kyle Cooke, her husband whom she was married to for four years, and after Wilson rekindled his spark with Miller. The drama came hit the ceiling in the first three parts of the 'Summer House' reunion.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula appear together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 47. (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Charles Sykes)

Watching the heightened drama was Brown, who told THR about Miller's possible return to the show for Season 11. "I have known Ciara for a while. Even before this whole craziness of the last few months, I have been a huge fan of hers as a person," Brown said. "I can’t really comment on her coming back, but she’s someone whose story I want to follow for a very long time, on the show or not. She was an intensive care nurse during COVID, sometimes people forget that. She’s a very unique person and I think that’s why so many people out there have connected with her. She’s unique and special. But at the end of the day, we want Ciara to be happy. We want what’s best for her and what she wants to do." On the series front, Part 2 and 3 of the reunion, filmed earlier April this year will air on June 2 and June 9. Brown promised the mess would only get messier, and there were more twists than what Part 1 offered.

As for Miller, she will co-host the 'Love Island USA' competiton show, 'Aftersun' on Peacock, and will later lace up her dancing shoes this fall for ABC's hit show, 'Dancing with the Stars'. In related news, she also weighed in on her future in the reality TV segment. "I don’t necessarily see myself raising my kids on reality TV or doing that chapter of my life on reality TV once I do settle down," she told Glamour. "But it’s really great for me right now as a single girl living in New York City. But I want to be clear: I’m always grateful and thankful for reality TV. I feel like I’ve met my greatest friends from reality TV." The 'Summer House' reunion Part 2 airs June 2 at 8 p.m. on Bravo; Part 3 airs June 9 at the same time, with all reunions streaming the next day on Peacock.