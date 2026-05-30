MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Summer House’ exec drops promising update on Ciara Miller's Season 11 return: ‘We want...’

Bravo VP Josh Brown shared his thoughts on a potential Ciara Miller return for 'Summer House' Season 11
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Ciara Miller in the Summer House Season 10 press portrait. (Image Source: Bravo | Kareem Black)
Ciara Miller in the Summer House Season 10 press portrait. (Image Source: Bravo | Kareem Black)

Josh Brown, the vice president of current production at Bravo, had a major update on Ciara Miller's return to 'Summer House' Season 11. It was a massive relationship drama that shook the show. It all started when co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship. The move came just months after Batula seperated from Kyle Cooke, her husband whom she was married to for four years, and after Wilson rekindled his spark with Miller. The drama came hit the ceiling in the first three parts of the 'Summer House' reunion.

Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula appear together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 47. (Image Source: Bravo | Charles Sykes)
Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula appear together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22 Episode 47. (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Charles Sykes)

Watching the heightened drama was Brown, who told THR about Miller's possible return to the show for Season 11. "I have known Ciara for a while. Even before this whole craziness of the last few months, I have been a huge fan of hers as a person," Brown said. "I can’t really comment on her coming back, but she’s someone whose story I want to follow for a very long time, on the show or not. She was an intensive care nurse during COVID, sometimes people forget that. She’s a very unique person and I think that’s why so many people out there have connected with her. She’s unique and special. But at the end of the day, we want Ciara to be happy. We want what’s best for her and what she wants to do." On the series front, Part 2 and 3 of the reunion, filmed earlier April this year will air on June 2 and June 9. Brown promised the mess would only get messier, and there were more twists than what Part 1 offered.

As for Miller, she will co-host the 'Love Island USA' competiton show, 'Aftersun' on Peacock, and will later lace up her dancing shoes this fall for ABC's hit show, 'Dancing with the Stars'. In related news, she also weighed in on her future in the reality TV segment. "I don’t necessarily see myself raising my kids on reality TV or doing that chapter of my life on reality TV once I do settle down," she told Glamour. "But it’s really great for me right now as a single girl living in New York City. But I want to be clear: I’m always grateful and thankful for reality TV. I feel like I’ve met my greatest friends from reality TV." The 'Summer House' reunion Part 2 airs June 2 at 8 p.m. on Bravo; Part 3 airs June 9 at the same time, with all reunions streaming the next day on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Calabasas Confidential’ cast drops major tea as they tease Season 2 return: ‘Something’s going down…’
REALITY TV

‘Calabasas Confidential’ cast drops major tea as they tease Season 2 return: ‘Something’s going down…’

After the eight episode season 1 premiere on Friday, all eyes are on what the future holds for the show
2 hours ago
Where is ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 filmed? Inside Fiji’s dreamy beachfront villa and more
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Where is ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 filmed? Inside Fiji’s dreamy beachfront villa and more

Picturesque Fijian villa will soon be filled with singles looking for their romantic connections on the dating show
12 hours ago
‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 4 Recap: Beth and Rip face a point of no return — and it could cost their future
REALITY TV

‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 4 Recap: Beth and Rip face a point of no return — and it could cost their future

Beth and Rip take a heartbreaking call to deal with the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the latest episode.
13 hours ago
Who is Aniya Harvey? Meet ex-NBA player Donnell Harvey’s daughter joining ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Who is Aniya Harvey? Meet ex-NBA player Donnell Harvey’s daughter joining ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8

Harvey will be competing with eleven other contestants to ultimately win the $100,000 cash prize and also find a partner.
14 hours ago
Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Seven-day champ Chris D’Angelo aims for $200,000 in the latest installment
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Seven-day champ Chris D’Angelo aims for $200,000 in the latest installment

Chris D’Angelo faces off against Matt Patrick and Lili Driggs in the latest installment of ‘Jeopardy!’
14 hours ago
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ releases explosive midseason trailer filled with drama, tears and accusations
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA (RHOA)

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ releases explosive midseason trailer filled with drama, tears and accusations

Bravo’s explosive midseason trailer for ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ features fierce family feuds and a wild trip to Scotland.
15 hours ago
‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: Who is Beatriz Hatz? Meet the Paralympic medalist already stealing hearts
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: Who is Beatriz Hatz? Meet the Paralympic medalist already stealing hearts

Hosted by Ariana Madix, ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 will feature 12 newly arriving singles
1 day ago
Maura Higgins says there’s one ‘DWTS’ pro she absolutely doesn’t want as her partner: ‘Anyone except...’
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Maura Higgins says there’s one ‘DWTS’ pro she absolutely doesn’t want as her partner: ‘Anyone except...’

Maura Higgins reveals which ‘Traitors’ co-star is on her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner wishlist — and who’s off it
1 day ago
John Legend isn’t returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 and there's a good reason why
THE VOICE

John Legend isn’t returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 and there's a good reason why

The upcoming season of the NBC show will feature Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah as coaches
1 day ago
‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 reveals cast including ex-NBA player’s daughter as Ariana Madix returns to host
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 reveals cast including ex-NBA player’s daughter as Ariana Madix returns to host

Ariana Madix will return as host to guide the Islanders through all the recouplings, bombshell arrivals, and heartbreaks
1 day ago