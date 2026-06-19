Is Kyle Cooke leaving ‘Summer House’? Reality TV star clears the air after cryptic post fuels exit rumors

Kyle Cooke has been a part of 'Summer House' since the reality series premiered in 2017

'Summer House' fans began bracing themselves for another shock after Kyle Cooke's latest Instagram post made the rounds online. On June 18, the Loverboy entrepreneur shared an emotional message about the end of Season 10, which concluded on June 16 with a bonus episode, titled 'The Aftermath.' Cooke shared a series of photos of himself with the show's producers outside the Sag Harbor house where the 'Summer House' cast resides while filming the series. He initially called Summer House Season 10 the "end of an era," which immediately led his followers to think that either the show was ending or Cooke was leaving. He went on to say in the caption, "A heartbreaking way to end one helluva run. I’m tearing up as I type this because we truly become a family shooting this show, and it was a gut wrenching way to leave this house for good."

His followers immediately flooded the comments section with goodbye messages. Noticing the confusion online, Cooke edited the caption to clarify that he wasn't leaving the hit reality series and will be back for Season 11. "EDIT! End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it. The show isn’t cancelled, and this is not me announcing I won’t return. I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!" he wrote.

An image of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula from the 'Summer House' Season 8 reunion (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jocelyn Prescod)

Cooke is one of the original cast members of 'Summer House,' which premiered in 2017 on Bravo and follows a group of New York professionals who travel to the Hamptons on the weekends to unwind. Earlier seasons of the reality series shed light on his relationship with Amanda Batula, who joined the cast during the show's second season. The couple got married in 2021 but announced their separation earlier this year. Season 10 documented the breakdown of their marriage and eventual split.

A still from 'Summer House' Season 10 Reunion featuring Amanda Batula and West Wilson (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Bravo)

On March 31, Amanda announced that she was dating her 'Summer House' co-star West Wilson, who was close friends with Cooke and previously dated Amanda's best friend Ciara Miller. The relationship caused a major rift and became a huge point of contention during the reunion special and the bonus episode. The fallout was followed by West's exit from Season 11, which was confirmed on Monday. His departure also raised questions about Amanda, Ciara, and Kyle's futures on the show. The cast is set to begin filming Season 11 during the 4th of July weekend next month, and the season will definitely capture the fractured dynamic of the core group in the wake of the 'Scamanda' controversy.