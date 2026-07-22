‘The Ultimatum' 4 reunion: Which couples are still together? Explosive revelations shake things up

Two couples were stronger than ever, while the rest were dealing with cheating and incompatibility issues in 'The Ultimatum' reunion.

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' came back for Season 4 with an interesting mix of couples. The first eight episodes premiered on July 15, 2026, while the season finale and reunion premiered on Wednesday. The installment was set in Las Vegas and featured six couples: Hayley and Blake, Ashley and Killian, Casey and David, Monica and Luke, Jessica Grace and Edris, and Alex and Jebin. One member of the couple had received an ultimatum from their partner: either marry or break up. All the couples had meaningful experiences during the experiment that led them to take their call. Some broke under the pressure, while some found a new ray of hope. According to the show's concept, most couples entered into trial marriages with fellow contestants, and then returned to their original couplings. The experiment lasted eight weeks, during which couples either entered trial marriages with fellow contestants or left early. The reunion revealed whether they chose to stay together or go their separate ways. All episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

Still from 'The Ultimatum' Season 4 (Image Source: Netflix)

Alex and Jebin (Separated)

Alex and Jebin from 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

For the first time in the dating show's history, a couple was removed. Before the participants decided which individual they would enter into trial marriages with outside their couple, the hosts broke the news. Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared that a particular contestant disregarded the show's rules. This contestant turned out to be Jebin. Apparently, Jebin had passed on a scathing note to Alex, criticizing her experience with other men on the show. “Communication is paramount in this entire experience; I think you’re all aware of that,” Nick said. “But that communication, frankly, has to happen on camera. That’s part of this experience. That’s part of what makes this entire process unique.” Alex had issued the ultimatum to Jebin after six years of dating. Unfortunately, Jebin was removed before they could take any call. Alex also exited the experiment following Jebin's removal. The Chicago-based duo stayed together for some months after the show, but things unraveled due to distinct expectations. Jebin wants a caretaker who could also focus on activities like gymming, which Alex couldn't because of her job. Alex believes Jebin's viewpoints regarding finance and fitness led to the relationship's demise. “I tried my best, but he still wasn’t happy,” Alex shared.

Jessica Grace and Edris (Separated)

Jessica and Edris from 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

Jessica issued the ultimatum to Edris after two years of the relationship. She wanted to have kids and fulfill her aging father's wishes. The 38-year-old Edris was on the same page about planning a family, but "wasn’t sure Jessica and I shared the same values around boundaries, respect, and emotional safety in a relationship," according to TUDUM. The proposal came after an emotionally difficult week in the experiment, with Edris later saying it was rooted in love and a desire to protect their relationship. Ultimately, Jessica accepted his proposal and walked out; however, the relationship soon fizzled. Both sought couples counseling, but ultimately their unresolved issues proved to be too much for their relationship to sustain. Jessica accused him of hitting on Alex while they were working things out. Edris confessed to hitting on Alex by messaging her, and also blamed Jessica for being "too friendly" with other men in the experiment. Edris maintained that he didn't do anything "inappropriate" with Alex. Jebin's ex, on the other hand, is 'Team Jessica' all the way, and has broken off all contact with Edris.

Casey and David (Married)

Casey and David from 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

After five years of being business and romantic partners, Casey issued an ultimatum to David. Casey does not doubt that David loves her, with the proof on her fingers in the form of three promise rings. However, what she wants now is not promise rings but a family, and that starts with marriage. David loves Casey deeply, but is afraid of how commitment may change things. He doesn't want to be left behind. “I don’t take love or commitment lightly, and when I’m invested in someone, I’m willing to put in the work to make things last,” David shared. He then entered a trial marriage with Monica, while Casey went ahead with Luke. David was a bit flirty with Monica, which caused some friction with Monica's partner, Luke. Luke accused him of "crossing the line" with Monica during the experiment. After the experiment, David went down on one knee and proposed to Casey. She happily accepted, and they went home to celebrate with their families. Their folks were extremely happy for them. The couple feels that the experiment helped them feel more secure and authentic. They are now legally married after obtaining a marriage license on their way to the reunion, where Nick Lachey, who is ordained, officiated their ceremony.

Monica and Luke (Engaged)

Monica and Luke from 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

In this duo, Luke issued an ultimatum to Monica after five years of dating. Both faced issues, especially with the connection between Monica and David. During the reunion, Luke brought it up, and David apologized for his actions. Luke proposed to Monica during their fifth anniversary. “I’ve always believed she’s the girl for me,” Luke shared. “I’ve been so excited for her to be my wife for so long. But I’m now in a place where I’m excited to be her husband, and everything that comes with it.” Monica believed they had their "best year yet" with all the travel they have been doing and professional successes. Luke has also grown more confident in the relationship. “I had an insecurity about this woman I love, so I sent her off to date the rest of you to confirm that she does like me,” he says to the men. “She still chooses me at the end of this.”

Ashley and Killian (Separated)

Ashley and Killian from 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

Ashley and Killian were probably the most controversial couple heading into the reunion ceremony. Ashley was the one who issued the ultimatum after four years. The engaged couple is now planning their future together. Hayley, who was Killian's trial marriage partner, found a group chat on his phone where his friends passed crude comments about her body. "I was shaking with anger, and I was trying to collect myself because I didn’t want to blow up on him," she says. “I've never had someone degrade my body like that in my life. That was disgusting. It was actually repulsive.” Killian felt he was unfairly targeted because he had never said anything. Hayley also alleged that Killian made an inappropriate comment during their trial marriage, which he disputes. Hayley informed Ashley about this incident. “If that were me, I’d want to know,” Hayley says. “If you’re going to get engaged to somebody who’s talking to a girl he just met like that — no way.” Ultimately, Ashley decided to stay with Killian after the latter proposed. However, she called it off after two months. She alleged there was no improvement and couldn't see herself with Killian's current version. “Empty promises, lies, excuses, and repeated patterns that never truly changed,” she tells Tudum. “My biggest mistake was continuing to accept it because I loved him.”

Hayley and Blake (Separated)

Hayley and Blake in 'The Ultimatum' (Image Source: Netflix)

Blake issued the ultimatum to Hayley, and both ended the show engaged. But Hayley called it off just after four months. Blake cited compatibility issues as the reason behind their relationship's demise. Ultimately, Hayley did not press charges, but the end was still volatile. The case was later dismissed, and the records were expunged, while Hayley declined to press charges. Ultimately, Hayley did not press charges, but the end was still volatile. “We still disagree on certain parts of how our relationship ended, but I’ll always have a lot of love for Hayley,” Blake shared. “I’m really happy we were able to reconnect after a long time apart.” The duo had not talked for eight months before the reunion. It was revealed that Hayley poured drinks over Blake's head after finding him buying shots for two women at a bar. Though she may not have walked out with a relationship, she is happy to get two close friends out of the show- Ashley and Casey.