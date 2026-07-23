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Are Casey and David still together? Nick Lachey officiates surprise wedding during ‘The Ultimatum’ reunion

The much-awaited Season 4 reunion took an unexpected turn when two fan favorites tied the knot
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 reunion (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Ultimatum)
A still from ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 reunion (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Ultimatum)

Netflix’s latest season of ‘The Ultimatum’ featured six couples, including Ashley-Killian, Blake-Hayley, David-Casey, Luke-Monica, Alex-Jebin, and Jessica Grace-Edris. The much-awaited Season 4 reunion took an unexpected turn when fans were treated to Casey and David's surprise wedding. It was revealed that the couple got their marriage license and then asked host Nick Lachey to officiate the ceremony at the reunion. Vanessa Lachey asked about the couple's plans, and Casey said, “We are getting married in September.” David added, “Along the Amalfi Coast in Ravello.” 

‘The Ultimatum’ stars Casey and David (Cover Image Source: Netflix | The Ultimatum)
‘The Ultimatum’ stars Casey and David (Image Source: Netflix | The Ultimatum)

They shared videos from their visit to Rome and glimpses of their wedding venue. Casey noted that Hayley was invited and so were the hosts. Nick and Vanessa were surprised to hear that. David then pulled out an invitation and gave it to the hosts. “But getting married overseas, you have to get married legally here in the States,” pointed out David. He added, “And we actually got our certificate yesterday, and we heard you are ordained.” Casey then said, “So we were hoping that, Nick, you would marry us today.” Nick responded that he would be honored, as he was ordained in the state of California. “It’s my first wedding!” cheered Nick. 

Soon, as Casey and David held hands and stood in front of their fellow cast members, Nick started the ceremony: "Everyone, we are gathered here today to witness and celebrate the marriage of Casey and David.” He continued, “Marriage is the joining of two lives, two hearts, and two futures. Today, Casey and David have chosen each other and commit to building a life together.” He then asked the couple the big question. Casey said, “I do,” followed by David. Vanessa handed them the rings that the couple exchanged as the symbol of their love. Nick announced, “By the authority vested in me, I now pronounce you husband and wife.” 

‘The Ultimatum’ stars
‘The Ultimatum’ stars Luke and Monica (Image Source: Netflix | The Ultimatum)

The newly married couple shared a kiss as husband and wife as their fellow cast members cheered. Vanessa then got all the single females lined up behind Casey. “Should I serenade you, Casey?” asked Nick. As he started singing, Casey threw the bouquet. Multiple female cast members caught it, and it was a tie. Apart from celebrating David and Casey, the cast also congratulated Luke and Monica on their engagement. As the end credits rolled, Vanessa pointed out, “They’re the first ones to get married on 'Love is Blind' and 'The Ultimatum' on stage.” Casey said they were “trendsetters,” and the duo signed the legal documents as they made their marriage official.

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