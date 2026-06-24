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Emilia Clark fans up in arms as Peacock drops disappointing update for 'Ponies' after just one season

In the Season 1 finale, Bea and Twila were cornered by KGB agent Andrei Vasiliev as the American Embassy building burned around them
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in 'Ponies' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in 'Ponies' (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

Peacock has canceled 'Ponies' after one season, leaving fans without answers after the spy thriller ended on a major cliffhanger. The series, led by Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, will not return for Season 2. The decision comes around six months after all eight episodes premiered on January 15. The cancellation has drawn a strong reaction online as the finale did not close out Bea Grant and Twila Hasbeck’s mission. 

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in Ponies (Image source Peacock)
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in Ponies (Image source Peacock)

Set in 1977 Moscow, 'Ponies' followed Bea Grant and Twila Hasbeck, two American Embassy secretaries who were dismissed as “persons of no interest.” Their lives changed after their husbands, who were both connected to the CIA, were killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR. Bea and Twila were then pulled into a larger Cold War conspiracy while trying to find out why they had been widowed. Clarke played Bea, while Richardson played Twila, giving the show two recognizable leads from 'Game of Thrones' and 'The White Lotus,' respectively.

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the show Ponies (Image source: Peacock)
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in the show 'Ponies' (Image Source: Peacock)

The ending made the cancellation harder for viewers because Season 1 clearly left room for another chapter. In the finale, Bea and Twila believed they had outplayed KGB agent Andrei Vasiliev, played by Artjom Gilz. However, the final moments showed the two women cornered by Vasiliev and his men as the American Embassy building burned around them. The episode also left other storylines unresolved, including the return of Bea’s presumed-dead husband Chris and uncertainty surrounding Sasha’s fate. Deadline reported that the cancellation was tied to viewership, despite the show receiving positive reviews. As per the outlet, 'Ponies' had a 94% critics score and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience size was not enough to justify a renewal. The series also did not appear on Nielsen’s streaming top 10 chart after its release.

Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in Ponies (Image source: Peacock)
Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson in 'Ponies' (Image Source: Peacock)

Fans were not happy with the decision, especially because the story ended without closure. In online discussions, several viewers questioned why streaming platforms continue to cancel shows after one season when the ending sets up Season 2. One Reddit user wrote, "Well that sucks, it was a pretty fun show. Haley Lu Richardson was really good, she reminded me of a more upbeat Natasha Lyonne. The two main leads had great chemistry," while another said, “Possibly Emilila Clarke's best role in a while, hate to see it snuffed out with story left to tell.” A Reddit user added, "I love this show. This was the best show about cold war after The Americans. I was eagerly looking forward to season 2." The reaction was not limited to viewers.

Richardson appeared to mark the cancellation via her Instagram Stories by sharing an image of donuts with “Ponies,” “Twila,” and “4Ever” written on them. Co-creator David Iserson also responded to the news on Instagram, mentioning that the show’s journey began more than seven years ago. He called the series a “bold, surprising, stylish” show and said ratings and algorithms were out of his control. Iserson left fans with a hopeful note as he said, “Goodbye to Bea and Twila for now. I hope we all get to visit them again.” The cancellation means the finale’s biggest questions will likely remain unanswered unless the show is revived elsewhere. Season 1 is still available to stream on Peacock.

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