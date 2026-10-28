‘DWTS’ contestant walks off stage visibly frustrated after disappointing scores on Horror Movie Night

After the judges’ criticism, Tyler rushed offstage in frustration in the latest episode of ‘DWTS’.

The latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 episode featured Horror Movie Night, which led to a double elimination. Before the elimination, one celebrity contestant’s on-stage behavior caught fans’ attention. For the episode, Tyler Cameron and his dro dance partner, Sharna Burgess, performed Annie Lennox’s “Love Song for a Vampire.” Tyler looked quite unrecognizable as Bram Stoker’s Dracula for the performance. However, the duo finished as the lowest-scoring pair, with 26 points, which did not sit well with Tyler.

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 episode featuring Shirley (Image Source: Disney+)

After Tyler and Sharna’s Viennese Waltz performance ended, the two received judges’ reviews. For the episode, Shirley Ballas served as the guest judge alongside the regular judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. While sharing her thoughts on Tyler and Sharna’s performance, Shirley offered several technical critiques. “Your acting skills were great. When you go forward on the first step, you should be driving forward on your heels, and when you close, it should be the most light close ever,” she said. She also talked about his posture among other things.

A still from the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 episode featuring Carrie Ann (Image Source: Disney+)

Derek said Tyler glided across the stage smoothly despite being “such a big guy.” When it was Carrie Ann’s turn, she said, “I appreciated how you danced down to Sharna’s height. I really liked that you tried to do that. I think what that did, though, is made you dance smaller, and so your presence got a little tighter.” However, she disagreed with Shirley about the acting. She added, “I disagree with Shirley…..I did not think that the acting was that great in that dance and that was the weakest part for me.”

After listening to the judges’ critiques, Tyler rushed off to the Sky Box for the scores. As he walked off, he seemed frustrated after hearing the judges’ critiques. He told the co-host, Julianne Hough, “It is what it is right now.” He also noted that it was “whiplash” from last week. The two earned 26 out of 40, for a 58-out-of-80 two-week total. The ‘DWTS’ episode ended with Tyler and Sharna’s elimination, along with Jackson Olson and Emma Slater. After their elimination, Tyler shared, “You saw me upset up there because I was disappointed in myself because I felt like I let her (Sharna) down.” He also thanked her and mentioned that he was “very lucky.”