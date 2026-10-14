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Was Brian Austin Green on ‘DWTS’? Actor explains absence from audience as Sharna Burgess returns

Sharna Burgess is paired with Tyler Cameron on the dance competition.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 featuring Sharna Burgess with Tyler Cameron (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
A still from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 featuring Sharna Burgess with Tyler Cameron (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The latest ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 Week 5 saw yet another elimination, which sent Guillermo Rodriguez and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, home. With that, only 10 pairs remain in the competition. One of the show’s participants is pro dancer Sharna Burgess, paired with Tyler Cameron. The pro dancer has returned to the show after five years and is married to Brian Austin Green. However, after not seeing Brian in the audience, viewers might be wondering about his absence. Referring to that, Brian, in his exclusive interview with US Weekly, shared, “I was there a lot in the beginning.” However, since the production has “cracked down a little bit on young kids being there.” He was talking about their 4-year-old son Zane.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35
A still from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 featuring Sharna Burgess with Tyler Cameron (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Further, Brian pointed out, “I can’t be there with Zane and the kids. So we have found a time when it works where they can be home with someone, and I can go.” He added, “I’m always there, whether I’m sitting in the audience or I’m sitting at home watching. I’m always rooting for (Sharna). So we figure out from episode to episode what works.” During his interview, he also talked about how he and Sharna have faced challenges with her returning to the dance competition series. “‘Dancing With The Stars’ schedule is a pretty packed one. They have a lot of stuff that they do, so it’s not the time that I’m used to (having) her. It’s just taking getting used to.”

Talking about the upcoming weeks of the dance show, and how the two would be working things out, Brian added, “It is going OK, it’s going to be really busy for the next month and a half if she makes it all the way to the end.” He noted, “So compartmentalize the stuff, and then when it’s done and then she has time, then it’s cool. Now we have our time back together again and it’s the same thing when I’m working.”

Along with that, Sharna has also been preparing to go on the ‘DWTS’ tour. For that, Brian pointed out that it isn’t until next year. “It’s, like, February and March that she’s doing it. She’s doing one week in February and one week in March. Just to go and do it. Because she loves dancing and she absolutely should experience the fan reaction because she’s loved and people love the fact that she’s back, so she should go do it.” To know more about how Sharna performs on the show, fans can stream upcoming episodes on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

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