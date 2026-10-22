‘DWTS’ contestant reveals he’s becoming a girl dad during heartwarming Dedication Night routine

Tyler Cameron dedicated his Contemporary routine with Sharna Burgess to mothers everywhere

The latest episode of ‘DWTS’ Season 35 featured Dedication Night, during which contestants paid tribute to people or places of their choice. One of the celebrity contestants, Tyler Cameron, shared some exciting news following his performance. He performed a Contemporary routine to 'Supermarket Flowers' by Ed Sheeran with his professional dance partner, Sharna Burgess. Tyler dedicated his performance to mothers everywhere. Soon, his fiancée, Tate Madden, also joined him on stage, and the couple surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting their first child.

Additionally, after the performance, they learned, along with the audience, that they would be welcoming a daughter as pink confetti filled the ballroom. "I get to be a girl dad. What a gift, what an opportunity," Cameron said.

A still from ‘DWTS’ Season 35's Dedication Night (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

The couple has been dating for about two years and got engaged before the dance competition series began. ​In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Tyler shared more about how their lives will change after their child’s arrival. “It’s going to change everything in our lives.” He added, “Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families (I want to) take the best of it and instill it into our kids.”

A still from ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Dedication Night (Image Source: YouTube | @Dancing With The Stars)

The couple also recalled finding out about the pregnancy shortly after their engagement. “The night we got back from getting engaged, I took the (pregnancy) test,” shared Tate. After seeing the positive result, she told Tyler, "You’re not going to believe this." The couple said they approached their future together with the mindset that “whatever happens, happens.” Tyler also reflected on their decision to share the news on the show, saying, “It would be a really amazing way to reveal the baby and celebrate the baby.”