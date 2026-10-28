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‘Wicked’ star joins ‘DWTS’ Season 35 as guest judge for Disney Night

The upcoming Disney Night will feature the remaining eight celebrity participants and their pro dance partners.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 46 MINUTES AGO
Stills from 'DWTS' and 'Wicked' (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @dancingwiththestars; (R) Universal Pictures)
Stills from 'DWTS' and 'Wicked' (Cover Image Source: (L) Instagram | @dancingwiththestars; (R) Universal Pictures)

The latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 episode featured a double elimination, which sent two participants home. This included Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, as well as Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess. For the upcoming Disney Night episode, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo will join the dance competition series as a guest judge. The Emmy and Grammy-winning star will join the show’s regular judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

A still from 'DWTS' Season 35 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Erivo will be the currently airing ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35’s fourth guest judge to attend the competition. Notably, the upcoming ‘DWTS’ episode will air a day earlier than usual, on Monday, November 2, because Election Day falls on Tuesday. So viewers tuning in to watch their favorite dance reality show should keep the updated schedule in mind for the next episode. As for Erivo, she is part of the Disney universe through her notable roles. Fans must remember her as the Blue Fairy from the 2022 live-action adaptation of ‘Pinocchio’, which premiered on Disney+ instead of in theaters. She has also hosted ‘SNL UK’, where she appeared as Glinda, the character Ariana Grande portrayed in the film version.

A still from 'DWTS' Season 35 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Meanwhile, ‘DWTS’ is heading toward its highly anticipated finale, scheduled to air on November 24. On Disney Night, viewers will see the remaining eight celebrity contestants compete with their pro dance partners. Moving forward, the final four participants will most likely compete in the finale, after which a winner will be announced.

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