Who went home on ‘DWTS’ Week 7 tonight? Shirley Ballas makes her debut on Horror Movie Night

'Dancing With the Stars' welcomes Shirley Ballas from 'Strictly Come Dancing' on 'Horror Movie Night.'

'Dancing With the Stars' is back with its Horror Night, and both fans and contestants are horrified. This week, the couples dance to songs from classic and new horror hits. More than the songs, though, Shirley Ballas, known for scoring low in 'Strictly Come Dancing,' terrified the contestants. Since no one got eliminated last week, two couples were sent home this week. Scores and votes from 'Dedication Night' were carried over to 'Horror Night.' The couples still in the running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball are Tatyana Ali, Tyler Cameron, Jenna Dewan, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, Harry Shum Jr., Julia Stiles, and Connor Wood.

A still of Julia and Ezra on DWTS (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa danced an Argentine tango inspired by 'The Omen.' The pair had a frustrating rehearsal session. Ezra wanted to get "scary" with their routine. In the process, he went a tad too far with Julia. “I don’t respond well to frustration,” she told Ezra after getting frustrated. Ultimately, both made up. “You need to get more sleep cause you’re a cranky b**ch when you’re tired,” she told him at the end of their intro package. The pair put on a fiery performance with a lot of kicks. The performance ended with a dramatic swoop and lots of applause. Shirley wasn't impressed and pointed out that there “wasn’t much tracing on the floor.” She called their moves too slow and asked Julia to have sharper legs and better posture. Shirley scored them a 4. Carrie Ann and Derek Hough gave them 7s, while Bruno topped it off with an 8. Their total score was 26 out of 40.

A still of Tatyana and Jan on DWTS (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Tatyana and Jan Ravnik also had a difficult night. The couple performed a routine inspired by 'Sinners.' In the rehearsal package, Jan warned Tatyana about Shirley. He called her “the queen of Latin,” adding that “we’re the only one who’s dancing a Latin dance. It’s going to be a challenge.” Tatyana was up for the challenge and finished the package by saying that “I’m going to be the final girl, I’m going to survive.” They danced to 'I Lied to You' by Miles Caton. The routine was intense and visually pleasing. Carrie Ann called it Tatyana's "most powerful and embodied, passionate dance yet.” But she believed the skirt sometimes overpowered her. Shirley criticized that there was "no recognizable pasa doble" in the routine. There were “no twist turns, no chasse capes,” according to her. She added it “didn’t have enough flamenco style” amidst boos. The 'Latin Queen' gave them a four, while the others gave them 8s. Their total score was 28/40.

A still of Jenna and Val on DWTS (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Jenna and Val had some issues to address beyond dance. Val returned after his suspension and apologized to Jenna. “I am so sorry for all the chaos; you did not sign up for that and I feel awful,” he told Jenna. “I forgive you,” Jenna said. The duo performed an Argentine tango to “Uninvited” by Damned Anthem and Kendra Dantes. The routine featured impressive lifts, kicks, and twists. “That was one of the best Argentine tangos I’ve ever seen on this floor,” Derek said. “That was crazy. The leg control was insane.” Shirley was also impressed. But she pointed out the little "hiccup" when Jenna got caught in her dress. Carrie Ann appreciated Val for his incredible choreography. Derek gave them a 10, while the others scored the couple a 9. Their total score was 37/40

After all the dances, the couples at the bottom were Tyler Cameron/Sharna Burgess, Jackson Olson/Emma Slater, and Tatyana Ali/Jan Ravnik. The two couples sadly eliminated were Tyler Cameron/Sharna Burgess and Jackson Olson/Emma Slater. To find out who wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, tune in every Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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