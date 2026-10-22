‘DWTS’ contestant shares scary rehearsal incident as his prosthetic leg starts coming off

The celebrity contestant and his pro dance partner earned the season’s first perfect 10 in their score.

‘DWTS’ Season 35 Dedication Night featured the remaining celebrity contestants and their pro dance partners, paying tribute to their chosen person/ place. One of the participants on the show is 21 years old Paralympian Ezra Frech, paired with his pro dance partner Daniella Karagach. The two delivered a “blade stand” performance and earned a total of 37 points out of 40. Recalling their rehearsals, Ezra, in his exclusive interview with US Weekly, shared an incident. “I mean, it took some practice, and even there are still moments where we’d be in the air and be like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’” He recalled, “One time when she was standing on (my prosthetic leg), I didn’t have it put on properly, and it was starting to come off as I was in the air.”

A still from ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Dedication Night (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Sharing more about the rehearsal incident, Ezra mentioned, “I was like, ‘Wait, get off. Wait, get off. Wait, get off. Get off, get off, get off.’ Because when she stands on my prosthetic, she’s having to put a lot of force back into it in order to stay in that position as we lean forward. I didn’t put it on properly, and I was like, ‘Wait, it’s coming off! Wait, don’t hurt yourself. Step off real quick.’”

Stills from ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Dedication Night (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

For the latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 episode, the Paralympian dedicated his performance to his mother, Bahar Soomekh, who also joined him and Daniella on the stage. They performed “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia. Reflecting on their performance, Ezra’s mother shared, “Can I say, I loved when they did that move. She (Daniella) was on top of him like an angel. She looked like she was floating over him. I mean, how epic was that?” Listening to her, Ezra added, “Yeah, I can do the stand, but if the person standing on it doesn’t look beautiful like her, then there’s no impact there.” After their performance, the duo received 37 points, which included the first perfect 10 of the season. For the episode, the guest judge was Kym Johnson, along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Fans can stream new ‘DWTS’ Season 35 episodes on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ at 8 pm ET.